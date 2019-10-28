Sam Williams Shares Music Video for 'Weatherman' Cover

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has shared the video for his latest single 'Weatherman', a cover of his father Hank Williams Jr.'s 1981 hit. The visual, which features footage from Williams' show in London as direct support for country star Cam's OH, THE PLACES WE'LL GO Tour, premiered with CMT Music - who claimed the track just may evoke "chills".



"This live video marks a memorable time in my life and career," said Williams. "It is the first song in my family's catalogue I've covered, and my first time doing a live music video. 'Weatherman' means a lot to me. Getting to tour with Cam is something I never saw coming, and she became such an inspiration to me during the tour. Intimacy and truth shine through her show. She is always one hundred percent herself and I look up to her for it. I hope people see that in me in this video!"



He released previous single, 'Gemini' on June 21st - the last day of Gemini season. Praised by many for his voice "exuding equal parts power and grace" (Rolling Stone) that seems to "rise from another spiritual plane", (Sounds Like Nashville) the CMT "Must-See Indie You Need To Know" is poised to leave his own legacy on country music, unafraid to push his own creative limits and break through the self-inflicted limitations that threaten the genre as a whole.



Gemini's are known for keeping others on their toes. Just like his father, Hank Williams, Jr., Blake Shelton, Prince, Paul McCartney, Boy George and more, the charismatic acts excel at almost anything they put their minds to. Inspired by 'the new Nashville' with artists like Margo Price, Tyler Childers, Ruston Kelly and more blurring genre lines, Williams feels it's his time to share the art he's been crafting in the studio. Influenced by artists from Billie Eilish to Dolly Parton, his sister Holly Williams to Drake, it's easy to see why so many have been keeping an eye on him in anticipation of what's to come.

"As the son of Hank Williams, Jr., Sam Williams inherited the gift of wondrous country lyricism and a vocal talent that his father believes is best in the family." (CMT) With a striking tone and poetic approach to songwriting, Williams is poised to leave his own legacy on Country Music, unafraid to push his own creative limits and break through the self-inflicted limitations that threaten the genre as a whole.



Inspired by the tremendous growth of Nashville with artists like Margo Price, Tyler Childers, Ruston Kelly and more defying genre lines, the CMT 'Indie You Need To Know' feels it's his time to share his work. Born in Nashville and raised on Highway 79 in Paris, TN, Williams cared more about sports than he did following in his father's footsteps. Now 22, he's found himself using poetry and songwriting as therapy to get out the things he needs to say, important to him that it's straight from the heart.



In 2016, he released his debut single 'Darkwater' following up with 'The Lost Grandchild's Plea' in 2018, an ode to his grandparents he never knew, Hank and Audrey Williams. Williams has a global publishing and artist development deal with Get It Done Music Entertainment (Missi Gallimore / Gary Borman) & Kobalt. He's collaborated with writers Lori McKenna, Shawn Camp, Dan Tyminski, Jim Lauderdale, Mary Gauthier and more, penning over 40 songs in the past year.



He's played a handful of shows across the country, some appearances opening for the likes of Corey Smith and Frank Foster. Looking ahead, he's excited for what's to come and for the own torch he's sure to carry, not allowing anyone to put it out.





