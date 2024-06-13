Sam Smith to Release 'In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith will release In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition on August 2nd via Capitol Records. All versions of this commemorative edition will include the album’s original 10 songs plus an exclusive new track “Little Sailor.” A total of 25 tracks will appear on The Collector’s Edition 4 LP and the Standard Double CD, including live versions of the album’s original songs and special features including Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky, and John Legend. See below for track listings.

The RIAA has certified Sam Smith’s debut album, In The Lonely Hour, 6x Platinum. The album includes the breakthrough hit “Stay with Me” (certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2020), “I’m Not the Only One” (7x Platinum), “Lay Me Down” (5x Platinum) and the Platinum-certified “Money on My Mind” and “Like I Can.” The new milestone comes as the GRAMMY® winning artist launches a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the album’s release that will continue throughout 2024.

After its May 26, 2014 release in the UK, In The Lonely Hour debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart. Released on June 17, 2014 in the States, In The Lonely Hour entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and earned Sam a total of six GRAMMY nominations, including nods in each of the “big four” categories. Sam took home four awards: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year (for “Stay with Me”) and Record of the Year (for the Darkchild remix of “Stay with Me”).

The Associated Press gave the album a "Grade A," hailing it as “a passionate, heart-wrenching album," and The Washington Post observed, "‘In The Lonely Hour’ shows off every facet of Smith's voice to goose pimple-raising effect."

Tomorrow, Sam will premiere their debut podcast, "The Pink House." Each episode of “The Pink House” will hear from Sam as they sit down with an amazing cast of friends and queer cultural icons to share how they all found their own places in the world and share stories of belonging, chosen families, and the journeys we take to become who we’re destined to be. The Pink House is an overarching new brand Sam has created inspired by their childhood home in the English village of Great Chishill called “The Pink House” - a place of total warmth and love where Sam was able to find their voice. Each week, Sam will use “The Pink House” and its different rooms as a backdrop, to explore how each guests’ idea of home and safety has shaped their identity. The first two episodes of “The Pink House” will be available Thursday, June 13th on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released weekly. Listen to the trailer HERE. Under the roof of The Pink House Sam is in the process of building a charitable foundation intended to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community,

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam holds two Guinness World Records– for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”). Sam has amassed over 40 million adjusted album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In The Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes and GLORIA which Rolling Stone praised as “their deepest album yet.” Sam’s latest GRAMMY®-winning, platinum single "Unholy" feat. Kim Petras spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sam has sold out numerous headline tours worldwide and recently wrapped their GLORIA world tour. This summer, Sam will be performing at many of Europe’s biggest festivals. View the full itinerary HERE.

Track Listing – In The Lonely Hour (10 Year Anniversary) 4 LP Collector’s Edition

Vinyl 1

Side A

1. Good Thing

2. Stay With Me (Re-record)

3. Leave Your Lover

Side B

4. I’m Not The Only One

5. I’ve Told You Now

6. Like I Can

7. Not In That Way

Vinyl 2

Side A

1. Make It To Me

2. Lay Me Down

3. Little Sailor

Side B

4. Money On My Mind

5. Life Support

6. Restart

Vinyl 3

Side A

1. Safe With Me

2. Nirvana

3. I’ve Told You Now (Live at St Pancras Old Church, London)

Side B

1. Latch

2. La La La

3. How Will I Know

Vinyl 4

Side A

1. Latch (Acoustic)

2. Drowning Shadows

3. Writing’s On The Wall

Side B

1. Stay With Me (feat. Mary J. Blige)

2. I’m Not The Only One (feat. A$ASP Rocky)

3. Lay Me Down (feat. John Legend)

Photo credit: Stephanie Sian Smith

