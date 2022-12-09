Sam Ryder Releases Debut Album 'There's Nothing but Space, Man!'

UK breakthrough artist Sam Ryder has shared his eagerly anticipated debut album There's Nothing But Space, Man!. The album includes hit singles "SPACE MAN," "Somebody" and latest release "All The Way Over." There's Nothing But Space, Man! is available to buy and stream today via Elektra/Parlophone Records.

Following his launch into stardom through Eurovision - becoming the UK's highest charting Eurovision entry in 25 years - Sam's journey through the pop cosmos has been otherworldly.

Spending years honing his craft at pubs and clubs and as the singer in wedding bands, his meteoric rise has seen him soundtrack many of the pivotal moments in entertainment in 2022 from Eurovision to the Queen's Platinum Jubliee, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium, the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone and the National Television Awards with more to come, including The Royal Variety Performance and BBC 1's New Years Eve event, which he will host.

Sam's impromptu street sessions have seen him connect with fans up and down the UK and his recent headline shows at Here @ Outernet prove his feel-good enthusiasm is infectious.

There's Nothing But Space, Man! is a catalogue of infectious pop energy that soars alongside Sam's fervent vocals which translate to his compelling lyricism. Toe-dipping into soulful power ballads, sunny piano hooks and stripped acoustic numbers, the album showcases Sam's creative and simply sublime versatility.

Latest single "All The Way Over" is a message of comfort and compassion that sees Sam at his most vulnerable, as he sings of the journey to the other side of loss, grief and heartache. "Somebody" turns its head back to vitamin D charged days, illuminated with dulcet piano chips to emphasise pure summer love.

Testing the waters of the dance scene "Put A Light On Me" thumps with 80s ridden synths that could easily make an appearance on nightclubs' Saturday night playlists. The joyful "This Time" is effortlessly playful and doesn't fail to leave a smile on your face, while Eurovision favorite, "SPACE MAN" has a similar sentiment, reminding fans of the journey it's been for him to get to this very place.

The Essex singer-songwriter first rose to prominence during lockdown when his TikTok videos began to attract plaudits from the likes of Alicia Keys, David Guetta, Justin Bieber and Sia. Sam has taken pairing turbulent songs with an incredible wit, and a rampant social media following to match, that saw him pick up three awards from TikTok (Most Followed UK Artist of 2020 & 2021 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year 2022) and made it his very own.

Listen to the new single here: