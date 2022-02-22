Sam Ryder Releases Brand New Single 'Space Man'

British singer-songwriter Sam Ryder has just released "SPACE MAN," his first release of 2022. The track is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. Sam has quickly become a reliable name when it comes to releasing songs of depth, honesty and quality and the new single is an exciting taste of what's to come this year.

"SPACE MAN" is richly raw, as Sam weaves a dreamy tale of what the world would be like if he was an astronaut. His authentic lyrics paired perfectly with his signature gravelly voice, Sam Ryder's bold music is storytelling refracted through a universal lens, reminiscent of Elton John's work, a bouncy pop anthem full of both fun and deeply personal lyrics.

The Essex-based singer-songwriter has been making sure he remains true to his art since the industry spotlight fell on him. The meteoric rise was caused by the viral hit "Whirlwind" that was uploaded online without any expectations and any anticipation of what was to follow.

During the stellar two-years in which his much-loved The Sun's Gonna Rise EP became a worldwide hit, Sam has gathered over 100 million global streams, 18 million followers on social media, and become a household music name, with his videos appearing on Ellen Show, BBC Newsbeat and more.

In a time where the world was plunged into darkness in 2020, Sam Ryder found his light through music. Sam has spent the last few months writing and recording original songs with some of the finest writers and producers from around the world which are set to continue his rise.

Listen to the new single here: