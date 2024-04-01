Saliva Set to Continue the SNAFU Le Tour with Drowning Pool

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saliva is set to continue the SNAFU Le Tour with Drowning Pool this spring! The band will also appear on a number of festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and The Big Growl.

Saliva will continue to release new music throughout 2024 and have been in the studio recording a follow up to the 2023 release Revelation that had radio success with singles "Crows" and "High on Me," which climbed its way into the Top 20 on both Mediabase and Billboard charts. Their music continues to resonate with fans and gain recognition in the industry.

The tour will be joined by Any Given Sin in April and Above Snakes in May. Alien Ant Farm, the multi-platinum alternative rock band, will make special appearances on May 14th and 15th, bringing their infectious energy and fan-favorite hits to these two dates of the tour.

Each band will be conducting their own on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

Saliva Tour Dates:

APRIL

4 Joliet, IL @The Forge

5 Belvidere, IL @Apollo Theatre

6 Bowler, WI @North Star

7 Bloomington, IL @Castle Theatre

9 Beaver Dam, WI @Stormy’s Music Venue

10 Fargo, ND @Sanctuary Event Center

11 Sioux Falls, SD @The Alliance

12 Dubuque, IA @Diamond Jo Casino

13 Wichita, KS @The Crown Uptown

14 Pineville, MO @The Pines Distillery

16 St. Louis, MO @Red Flag

MAY

3 South Bend, IN @ The Big Growl

8 Daytona, FL @ Rockville Pre-Party

9 Daytona, FL @Welcome to Rockville

13 Myrtle Beach, FL @ Myrtle Beach Spring Ralley

14 Nashville, TN @Basement East

15 Indianapolis, IN @The Vogue

17 Shroudsberg, PA @Sherman Lite

19 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

21 Ft. Wayne, IN @Pierre’s

23 Col. Springs, CO @Sunshine Studios

24 Salt Lake City, UT @Grand Complex

26 Reno, NV @VA Street Brewhouse

28 Billings, MT @Pub Station

29 Great Falls, MT @The Newberry

30 Deadwood, SD @Deadwood Mt Grand

31 Denver, CO @Wild Goose Saloon

JUNE

1 Grand Island, NE @Filling Station