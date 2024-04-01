Saliva Set to Continue the SNAFU Le Tour with Drowning Pool

Saliva will continue to release new music throughout 2024 and have been in the studio recording a follow up to the 2023 release Revelation.

Saliva is set to continue the SNAFU Le Tour with Drowning Pool this spring! The band will also appear on a number of festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and The Big Growl.

Saliva will continue to release new music throughout 2024 and have been in the studio recording a follow up to the 2023 release Revelation that had radio success with singles "Crows" and "High on Me," which climbed its way into the Top 20 on both Mediabase and Billboard charts. Their music continues to resonate with fans and gain recognition in the industry.

The tour will be joined by Any Given Sin in April and Above Snakes in May. Alien Ant Farm, the multi-platinum alternative rock band, will make special appearances on May 14th and 15th, bringing their infectious energy and fan-favorite hits to these two dates of the tour.

Each band will be conducting their own on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

Saliva Tour Dates:

APRIL
4 Joliet, IL @The Forge 
5 Belvidere, IL @Apollo Theatre 
6 Bowler, WI @North Star 
7 Bloomington, IL @Castle Theatre 
9 Beaver Dam, WI @Stormy’s Music Venue 
10 Fargo, ND @Sanctuary Event Center 
11 Sioux Falls, SD @The Alliance 
12 Dubuque, IA @Diamond Jo Casino 
13 Wichita, KS @The Crown Uptown 
14 Pineville, MO @The Pines Distillery 
16 St. Louis, MO @Red Flag

MAY
3 South Bend, IN @ The Big Growl
8 Daytona, FL @ Rockville Pre-Party
9 Daytona, FL @Welcome to Rockville
13 Myrtle Beach, FL @ Myrtle Beach Spring Ralley
14 Nashville, TN @Basement East 
15 Indianapolis, IN @The Vogue 
17 Shroudsberg, PA @Sherman Lite 
19 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
21 Ft. Wayne, IN @Pierre’s 
23 Col. Springs, CO @Sunshine Studios 
24 Salt Lake City, UT @Grand Complex 
26 Reno, NV @VA Street Brewhouse 
28 Billings, MT @Pub Station 
29 Great Falls, MT @The Newberry 
30 Deadwood, SD @Deadwood Mt Grand 
31 Denver, CO @Wild Goose Saloon

JUNE
1 Grand Island, NE @Filling Station



