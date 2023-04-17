Saint Motel to Livestream Sold-Out New York City Date of the Awards Show Tour

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have announced plans to livestream the sold-out New York City date of their forthcoming tour, The Awards Show. This one-off livestream event will take place on Monday, May 1, and fans around the world can tune in to watch the band perform a fan-voted setlist live from NYC's famed Webster Hall.

Fans are encouraged to tune in live to catch the band's electrifying performance, as there will be no rebroadcasts after the event. Additionally, Saint Motel is also expected to deliver a special announcement during the concert. Tickets for the livestream are available now HERE.

The Awards Show marks Saint Motel's first US headline run since 2021. The largely sold-out trek will give fans the power to choose what the musicians play with partially fan-voted setlists, promising an experience unlike any other tour the quartet have embarked upon. The first leg of The Awards Show kicks off on April 24 in Chicago, IL at Metro, rolls through major markets on the East Coast and Midwest, and concludes on May 1 in New York, NY at Webster Hall. Homes at Night will provide support on all dates, with JADY joining on April 25 in Columbus, OH. Remaining tickets are available now at SaintMotel.com.

Regarding the tour, Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson shared, "What better way to give friends the ability to help design our setlists than by making ticket holders actual voting members. We have a lot of surprises in store for this tour. See you at the Awards Show!"

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single "Van Horn" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director's Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

Be on the lookout for more news from Saint Motel soon.

The Awards Show Dates:

April 24, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro - SOLD OUT

April 25, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

April 28, 2023 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUT

April 30, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT

May 1, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall - SOLD OUT