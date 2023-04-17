Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Saint Motel to Livestream Sold-Out New York City Date of the Awards Show Tour

Tickets for the livestream are available now.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have announced plans to livestream the sold-out New York City date of their forthcoming tour, The Awards Show. This one-off livestream event will take place on Monday, May 1, and fans around the world can tune in to watch the band perform a fan-voted setlist live from NYC's famed Webster Hall.

Fans are encouraged to tune in live to catch the band's electrifying performance, as there will be no rebroadcasts after the event. Additionally, Saint Motel is also expected to deliver a special announcement during the concert. Tickets for the livestream are available now HERE.

The Awards Show marks Saint Motel's first US headline run since 2021. The largely sold-out trek will give fans the power to choose what the musicians play with partially fan-voted setlists, promising an experience unlike any other tour the quartet have embarked upon. The first leg of The Awards Show kicks off on April 24 in Chicago, IL at Metro, rolls through major markets on the East Coast and Midwest, and concludes on May 1 in New York, NY at Webster Hall. Homes at Night will provide support on all dates, with JADY joining on April 25 in Columbus, OH. Remaining tickets are available now at SaintMotel.com.

Regarding the tour, Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson shared, "What better way to give friends the ability to help design our setlists than by making ticket holders actual voting members. We have a lot of surprises in store for this tour. See you at the Awards Show!"

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single "Van Horn" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director's Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

Be on the lookout for more news from Saint Motel soon.

The Awards Show Dates:

April 24, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro - SOLD OUT

April 25, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

April 28, 2023 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUT

April 30, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT

May 1, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall - SOLD OUT



Better Lovers Release Debut Single Photo
Better Lovers Release Debut Single
Better Lovers, a newly formed band featuring Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, and Will Putney, have released their debut single: “30 Under 13” via SharpTone Records. The blistering, four-minute track, and accompanying Eric Richter directed video, serve as the perfect introduction to Better Lovers.
Jason Moran & Christian McBride Proteges Featured in PBS Special Photo
Jason Moran & Christian McBride Proteges Featured in PBS Special
Modern jazz luminaries Moran (piano) and McBride (bass) perform music by Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Geri Allen, and Louis Armstrong in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. Taking inspiration from America’s diverse artistic landscape, their collaboration is infused with a distinctive soul that illuminates their reverence of the past.
Little Hurt Set To Release New Album Lovely Hours in May Photo
Little Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in May
Little Hurt (the Alt.Pop solo project of Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has announced his album ’Lovely Hours’ will be released in May. The 10 track album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles “Buttercup”(Featuring The Ready Set), “Cooler If U Did”, “Get Out Of My Life”, “Pineapple Pizza”  and “See You Again”.
Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share Angry Angry Photo
Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'
HARU NEMURI has teamed up with Taiwanese-Australian multi-disciplinary artist JAGUAR JONZE for a new single - “ANGRY ANGRY” including two new songs “ANGRY ANGRY” and don’t call me queen” out now. The song was performed live for the first time at this year’s SXSW Music Festival at the Dr. Marten’s showcase. 

