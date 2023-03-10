Saint Levant Announces International Headline Tour Dates

22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper Saint Levant's recently announced international headline tour dates are on sale today. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Saint Levant embarks on a run of headlining dates this spring in celebration of his debut EP From Gaza, With Love released earlier this week independently on his own label, 2048.

The EP follows the viral success of "Very Few Friends," a cheeky, lyrical love song where "lover boy Levant" flows effortlessly in French, Arabic, and English over jazzy guitar and deep percussion. Gen Z's new heartthrob draws on early-2000s R&B, Arabic trap music, and Franco-Arabic rap as he invites global listeners to embrace Middle Eastern culture.

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles at the Moroccan Lounge on April 25 and is followed by additional US stops in Chicago and New York, as well as Canada dates in Toronto and Montreal. He then makes his way to London followed by European dates in Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, before closing out the tour in Berlin on May 16 at Lido. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Headlining Tour Dates

* = joined by Luna Lubany

April 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

April 29 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory

May 1 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 3 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club Theatre

May 4 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

May 8 - London, UK - Lafayette*

May 10 - Paris, France - Trabendo*

May 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Beligique*

May 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin*

May 16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido*

Born in Jerusalem and currently residing in Los Angeles, Saint Levant (French for "holy rising") is the son of a French-Algerian mother and a Palestinian-Serbian father. Raised between Gaza and Amman as a child of the Palestinian diaspora, he fuses English, French and Arabic to offer a unique, shape-shifting take on contemporary pop music.

With his newfound fame, multilingual ability, and complex worldview, From Gaza, With Love introduces listeners into Saint Levant's sonic universe: a futuristic yet nostalgic space. Following in the footsteps of few of today's most successful independent artists (Bad Bunny, Brent Faiyaz) and reflecting the trajectory of the music industry, Saint Levant has also launched his own label, 2048 Recordings. More to come from Saint Levant in 2023.