Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Saint Levant Announces International Headline Tour Dates

Saint Levant Announces International Headline Tour Dates

Tickets to the upcoming tour dates are available now.

Mar. 10, 2023  

22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper Saint Levant's recently announced international headline tour dates are on sale today. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Saint Levant embarks on a run of headlining dates this spring in celebration of his debut EP From Gaza, With Love released earlier this week independently on his own label, 2048.

The EP follows the viral success of "Very Few Friends," a cheeky, lyrical love song where "lover boy Levant" flows effortlessly in French, Arabic, and English over jazzy guitar and deep percussion. Gen Z's new heartthrob draws on early-2000s R&B, Arabic trap music, and Franco-Arabic rap as he invites global listeners to embrace Middle Eastern culture.

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles at the Moroccan Lounge on April 25 and is followed by additional US stops in Chicago and New York, as well as Canada dates in Toronto and Montreal. He then makes his way to London followed by European dates in Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, before closing out the tour in Berlin on May 16 at Lido. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Headlining Tour Dates

* = joined by Luna Lubany

April 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

April 29 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory

May 1 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 3 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club Theatre

May 4 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

May 8 - London, UK - Lafayette*

May 10 - Paris, France - Trabendo*

May 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Beligique*

May 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin*

May 16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido*

Born in Jerusalem and currently residing in Los Angeles, Saint Levant (French for "holy rising") is the son of a French-Algerian mother and a Palestinian-Serbian father. Raised between Gaza and Amman as a child of the Palestinian diaspora, he fuses English, French and Arabic to offer a unique, shape-shifting take on contemporary pop music.

With his newfound fame, multilingual ability, and complex worldview, From Gaza, With Love introduces listeners into Saint Levant's sonic universe: a futuristic yet nostalgic space. Following in the footsteps of few of today's most successful independent artists (Bad Bunny, Brent Faiyaz) and reflecting the trajectory of the music industry, Saint Levant has also launched his own label, 2048 Recordings. More to come from Saint Levant in 2023.



Tame Impala Releases Wings of Time for Dungeons & Dragons Film Photo
Tame Impala Releases 'Wings of Time' for 'Dungeons & Dragons' Film
Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released “Wings of Time,” an original song written for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. The track is out everywhere via Fiction (distributed by Virgin Music Group).
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) Photo
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'
King’s “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” is now elevated by a brand-new English verse and chorus from Nick Jonas; in keeping with Jonas’ respect for the Indian music scene, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” also hears Nick Jonas lay down a few lyrics in Hindi. Nick Jonas adds a heightened sense of allure and charm.
Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation Photo
Miley Cyrus Releases New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Miley Cyrus has released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The album, available globally. Endless Summer Vacation features Miley’s hit single “Flowers” plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, “Flowers” spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a personal best for Miley. It features Brandi Carlile and SIA.
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track Change My Mind Photo
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'
'Change My Mind' is the sixth single set for release on March 15th from the San Francisco and Portland-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with notable singer-songwriter and vocalist Isabelle. The track - released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed' (available in Dolby Atmos) - is modern rock with a twist, a clear departure from the more synth-pop releases of their past.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
share