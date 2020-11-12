Sahara Moon Releases New EP 'Worthy'

Listen to the new EP below!

Today New Jersey singer-songwriter Sahara Moon has released her new EP Worthy. The EP is a representation of her work as it has transitioned over the last four years, from the very beginning of her musical journey to now.

Listen to "Worthy" below!

"Worthy was inspired to remind us that we each hold value within ourselves," says Sahara, "and are worthy of experiencing what it means to truly love - which may be to learn how to love ourselves first."

Sahara Moon is a singer-songwriter who has been making a name for herself playing theatres in New York, Philadelphia, and many other venues throughout the tri-state region and beyond. Sahara kicked off 2020 with two single releases, "Everything Will Be Alright" and "Beauty In A Rose," and has been featured on the PBS/WHYY produced House Concert Series, WOBM's Studio Sessions with Shawn Michaels, and received praise from MP3s&NPCs, The SandPaper, Vandala Magazine and UnRated Magazine. Sahara's songwriting has been recognized for the vulnerability within her lyrics as well as her vocal and guitar techniques inspired mainly by artists like Norah Jones and Brandi Carlile. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with many national acts, including Stephen Kellogg and Robert Cray Band.

Hailing from a small, beach town in New Jersey, Sahara grew up in a musical family and showcased her talents to passerby on the streets of Long Beach Island. Sahara has been grateful to experience what it means to inspire other artists, support foundations, and to be a part of a strong community. In 2018, she released the song "New York" and curated The Sunshine Series as an acoustic, singer-songwriter showcase to allow local artists to flourish in their craft. Moon continued writing, booking, and performing with an occasional surprise guest; her sister, Zinnia Moon. Together, they established The Moon Sisters with their charming harmony and presence on stage. Sahara has the ability to heal and enchant throughout her musical compositions and elaborate performances.

