Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Saddest Factory's Charlie Hickey Shares New Single 'Choir Song (I Feel Dumb) 2.0'

Charlie Hickey released his acclaimed debut album Nervous At Night in May.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  
Saddest Factory's Charlie Hickey Shares New Single 'Choir Song (I Feel Dumb) 2.0'

Twenty-one year old Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey released his acclaimed debut album Nervous At Night in May via his longtime friend, collaborator and label boss Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records.

The gorgeous 11 track record produced by Marshall Vore, includes contributions from fellow musicians Harrison Whitford, Christian Lee Hutson and Mason Stoops. Hickey details life's graceless passage between teenage years and adulthood, and all of the noise that permeates. With all of the talent surrounding him, it's Hickey's remarkable voice, masterful songwriting and relatable storytelling that shine through on Nervous At Night.

Today, he returns with "Choir Song (I Feel Dumb) 2.0," a reimagining of one of the understated highlights from the album. The new version replaces the chiming pianos that introduce the original, instead leading with chugging guitars that quickly transport the song into a series of cathartic releases, underpinned by lofty electronics that eventually give way to blasts of synth and pitch-shifted vocals that shoot for the sky.

Speaking of the track, Hickey adds: "There have been many iterations of this song since we wrote it. This one came before the current version and was almost the album version. Everyone we played it for either loved it or hated it, which means to me that we succeeded at something. We indulged our love for hyper-pop and glossy, commercial emo and ended up making something that sounds nothing like any of those things! I like that the album version really brings out the sadness of the song and this version brings out the teeth of it a bit more. At this point, I couldn't tell you which is the definitive version and which is the 'remix'. That's for you to decide now!"

"Choir Song (I Feel Dumb) 2.0" is accompanied by the news that alongside upcoming festival appearances at Latitude and both Pitchfork London and Paris, Hickey will be opening for Saddest Factory label boss Phoebe Bridgers at London's o2 Brixton Academy on July 28th.

It continues what's been a remarkable year on the live circuit for Hickey, having already made debut appearances at both SXSW and The Great Escape, completed his first ever bi-coastal US tour in support of Wolf Alice and Lucius and recently opened for labelmates MUNA at a sold-out London show.

Listen to the new single here:

UK/EU Tour Dates

July 21st | Southwold, UK - Latitude Festival

July 28th | London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton*

Nov 11th | London, UK - Pitchfork Music Festival London

Nov 18th | Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).