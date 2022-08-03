Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sad Night Dynamite Return With New Single 'What Does That Make Me?'

The song is available to stream and download beginning today.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Genre-bending duo Sad Night Dynamite have unveiled their brand new single "What Does That Make Me?". The song is available to stream and download beginning today via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records.

With its hip-hop groove and psychedelic textures, "What Does That Make Me?" is Sad Night Dynamite as close as they get to summer-mode: or in the band's own words, "a brief lapse in the nightmare that is SND."

At its heart, "What Does That Make Me?" is in fact an existential anthem about those moments when "you're pranging out, wondering what people would think of you if they saw the way you were behaving. Would you act the same way if someone was watching you? Would they think differently of you? Therefore, should you look at yourself differently? Who's the real you? The version people see, or the person you are behind closed doors?"

Sad Night Dynamite continue to rise as one of the UK's most exciting and unusual breakout bands. Across their Volume I and Volume II mixtapes, childhood friends Archie Blagden and Josh Greacen have built a distinct sound - and surreal world - which, on "What Does That Make Me?," they continue to push into exciting new territories.

Having previously collaborated with the likes of IDK and Moonchild Sanelly and earned an impassioned global audience, Sad Night Dynamite explore the space between dystopia and escapism, home truths and grim fantasy. They may not claim to know the answers, but "What Does That Make Me?" is Sad Night Dynamite exploring such questions in their own idiosyncratic way.

A project birthed entirely in lockdown, Sad Night Dynamite have since been praised for their energetic, uninhibited live shows. Earlier this year, the pair supported Glass Animals' US tour and made their hometown festival debut at Glastonbury.

The band is set to appear at numerous UK/European festivals later this summer. This fall, Sad Night Dynamite will embark on a North American headline tour that kicks off on November 4 in Vancouver, BC, and wraps on November 29 in New York, NY.

Sad Night Dynamite are hard at work on new music that continues to evolve (and surprise). Be on the lookout for more from the duo soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Sad Night Dynamite North American Tour Dates

August 05, 2022 - Denver, CO - Vortex 2022

September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

November 04, 2022 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret

November 05, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

November 08, 2022 - Portland, OR - Holocene

November 10, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

November 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

November 13, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

November 17, 2022 - Dallas, TX - The Studio At The Factory

November 18, 2022 - Austin, TX - Parish

November 20, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital 2022

November 23, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

November 24, 2022 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground

November 25, 2022 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

November 26, 2022 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

November 29, 2022 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom



