Sacramento Quartet Güero Return With Expansive New Single 'Scribe'

Their new album is due in early 2023.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Sacramento quartet Güero have returned a new single "Scribe," a first taste from their third album, due in early 2023. The track was produced with Akiyoshi Ehara (Geographer/The Seshen). Earlier today, the band premiered a video for the track via Americana-UK, directed by Paul Bates - watch + share via YouTube. And those in Sacramento can catch the band this Friday at Big Sexy Brewing.

Discussing "Scribe," bassist Russell Volksen noted, "We called it 'Scribe; because it came from always recording the practices, like the way a scribe was tasked in being the record keeper. The song started just as something that we jammed on, a three-chord progression that Rik had. A week or two later, I was listening to it and thinking, 'We have to try to make a song out of these riffs because they're really cool'. So, I played it for everyone and we kind of were able to grab some of the parts and construct a song using those riffs. It feels like it was the first time we ever did that, where we pulled some random riffs in a jam and said, 'that's the intro, that's the verse, etc.' Mike would always yell, 'Scribe' impersonating the scene from, 'Monty Python & the Quest for the Holy Grail' if we needed to pull up a recording for reference after this."

Along with Volksen on bass, Güero are guitarist/vocalist Rik Krull, keyboardist Shea Ritche, and drummer Mike Ruiz. The quartet are fond of banging things out live, in their rehearsal studio, recording via the Voice Memos App, to see if anything clicks and sparks. Through this process "Scribe" was born.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo: Mark Dillon


