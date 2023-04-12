Sabrina Ponte Releases New Country-pop Single 'Rodeo Heart'

Sabrina Ponte masters the pop-country sound as she releases her newest single "Rodeo Heart." The single is now available on all streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.

Produced by Dallas Jack at Record One, and written by Sabrina Ponte and newly signed Mary Kutter, the powerful team has created a unique country sound for Sabrina Ponte to run with on this single.

"Rodeo Heart" is the perfect single about falling in love with the kind of person you didn't expect. They bring you into their world and make you want to be a part of it.

Sabrina shares, "Rodeo Heart' to me is 'your not so average country song about the girl who isn't quite country but sure does love it.'" With lyrics like, I'm not even country, but he's making me wanna be," Sabrina sings about something a lot of ladies can relate to - falling head over heels for a cowboy and the joys that come with it.

Ponte was recently crowned Miss Greater Gibson County and will be competing to win the Miss Tennessee crown.

Sabrina Ponte is a recording artist, model, actress, and humanitarian. She showed promise in her future beginning at a young age, actively participating in her church choir, theater, and opera. Her passion for music would eventually lead her to graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music while in high school and go on to graduate from Berklee College of Music.

Sabrina is a woman of immense talent; in addition to singing, she is also a signed model/actress, and is competing in the Miss America organization. In the end, Sabrina seeks to make a difference within her community, and she uses the power of music to reach that goal. Sabrina is incredibly passionate about giving back and has helped to fundraise thousands of dollars for The Children's Miracle Network, women's scholarships, and organizations that help to feed the hungry in Tennessee. Sabrina is also an active member of the Nashville Symphony Chorus.

"I truly hope to use my platform to be able to make a difference. One person can make a difference, not everyone needs to do what we think are big miraculous things because one small thing can really be that miraculous thing in someone's day."

Before "Rodeo Heart," Sabrina released singles "Head Over Heels" and "Chance of Whiskey," which were both well-received by the media and press.

Keep up with Sabrina here: Facebook / Instagram / Website / Spotify