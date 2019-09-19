Sabrina Claudio Announces Collaborative New Album 'Truth Is' Arriving Oct. 4

The critically acclaimed Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio has officially announced the release date for her collaborative and empowered new body of work, "Truth Is." Leading up to its highly-anticipated release on Friday, October 4th, "Truth Is" is available for pre-ordee. Listen to the title track, which Sabrina co-wrote with Julia Michaels, below.

"I wrote 'Truth Is' with Julia Michaels during our first time working together," says Sabrina. "The song is about emotions we often think of but are afraid to voice - the feelings we try to convince ourselves we don't actually feel. Those two words, Truth Is, symbolize everything this album is about."

Sabrina's forthcoming full-length marks the culmination of a three-year journey from D.I.Y. bedroom singer and songwriter to prolific international headliner and, most importantly, a confident, conscious, and charismatic femme fatale. Having welcomed a myriad of co-writers and producers for the first time, the album sees Sabrina more vulnerable and collaborative than ever before. Notable collaborators range from esteemed songwriters, Julia Michaels (Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez), Simon Wilcox (Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello), and Stephan Moccio to producers, Stint (Gallant, Demi Lovato) and Nolan Lombroza (Nick Jonas, DJ Khaled, Kehlani). To honor and celebrate the incredible impact these collaborators had on both the album, and Sabrina's personal growth, their illustrations are prominently featured on the official album artwork created by Markedric.

Earlier this summer, Sabrina heralded the launch of "Truth Is" with her entrancing single "Holding The Gun" which arrived alongside a cinematic companion visual. Watch the Bonnie & Clyde inspired journey into madness and obsession, which premiered on PAPER. The track followed the seductive "As Long As You're Asleep." Most recently, Sabrina unveiled the incredibly sexy visual, which she co-directed for another new album track, "On My Shoulders." Her friend Billie Eilish posted about the video, which features not one, but three breathtakingly gorgeous versions of Sabrina, saying, "this is the hardest s ive ever seen in my life b @sabrinaclaudio how tf she do dat." "Holding The Gun," "As Long As You're Asleep," and "On My Shoulders" are all available on DSPs now.

This weekend, Sabrina will embark on her biggest North American headline run to date. The "Truth Is Tour" - featuring backing from her live band and support from Gallant - kicks off September 21st at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA and travels the U.S. and Canada through early November. Sabrina instantly sold out her London show at Brixton Electric on November 19th and high demand also led to the announcement of a second LA show at The Wiltern on September 22nd. See full itinerary below - for complete details and ticket information visit sabrinaclaudio.com/tour.

While releasing her own new music, Sabrina has also teamed up with her fall tour mate Gallant for his new single "Compromise" and is featured on SiR's recent song "That's Why I Love You." These releases follow Sabrina's collaborations with Wale on "All My Love" and BURNS and A$AP Rocky on "Energy" which arrived earlier this year. In April, Sabrina made her captivating debut Coachella performance impressively commanding attention from the festival's main stage and garnering love from PAPER, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, New York Mag and more.

Listen to "Truth Is" below.

SABRINA CLAUDIO

ON TOUR FALL 2019

SEPTEMBER

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

OCTOBER

1 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

26 - Orlando, FL - The Becham Theatre

27 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Theatre

29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

30 - Austin, TX - Emo's

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

NOVEMBER

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2 - San Antonio, TX - House of Blues

5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - San Diego, CA - Soma

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

18 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

19 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

22 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

24 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

25 - Amsterdam, ML - Melkweg (The Max)

26 - Antwerp, BE - Trix





