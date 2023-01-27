Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single 'Adam'

Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single 'Adam'

The track was released with an accompanying video.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Singer, composer and actress Sabina Sciubba, founder of the Grammy-nominated Brazilian Girls, is debuting her latest single "Adam" with an accompanying video.

The video features an animation of Lucas Cranach the Elder's 1531 painting "Adam and Eve in Paradise (The Fall)." In Sciubba's reimagining Adam and Eve dance to the beat, embrace, separate, embrace again and eventually depart Eden.

"It's a conversation between Eve and Adam, about ten years after their divorce," says Sciubba. "There's still friction, about the story of the apple and all, but there's also nostalgia about love and romance, of trust and believing that one was made for the other."

The track is the first off a new album Sciubba is currently at work on, set for release in Spring, 2023. "This song was the first we recorded," says Sciubba. "It was meant to be a demo, but we ended up loving it so much that we kept it exactly as it was. One take. All recorded together in one room, even the drums."

Sciubba found both critical acclaim and a loyal following as founder and lead vocalist/producer of the group Brazilian Girls, a genre-bending, multi-lingual (Sciubba is of German and Italian descent) and internationally beloved outfit that received a Grammy nomination for Best Electronic Record for their 2008 album New York City.

Sciubba went on to release two full-length solo records, Toujours and Force Majeure, in addition to acting alongside Zach Galifianakis in the critically acclaimed series Baskets. "I'm an explorer by nature," Sciubba says. "So after each record, I'm ready to try something new."

Watch the new music video here:



Tom Odell Releases New Single Butterflies Featuring Aurora Photo
Tom Odell Releases New Single 'Butterflies' Featuring Aurora
British award-winning songwriter, Tom Odell returns today with ‘Butterflies’, a tender, endearing track featuring Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA. The track is a sonic continuation of Best Day Of My Life, Tom's latest album which is out now. ‘Butterflies’ is a dedication to pure love and the tender lyrical declaration.
NICOLAS Drops Latest Track EVERYTIME I GO TO BED Photo
NICOLAS Drops Latest Track 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED'
The breakbeat-inspired track is taken from his forthcoming EP ‘EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL’ due later this year. With his debut EP ‘WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF US’ drawing DJ Seinfield and Ross From Friends comparisons and gaining high profile support from the likes of 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova and more.
Alice Howe Releases New Single What About You Photo
Alice Howe Releases New Single 'What About You'
Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where Etta James and Wilson Pickett once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey. Watch the new music video now!
The Kid Laroi Releases Love Again From Upcoming Project The First Time Photo
The Kid Laroi Releases 'Love Again' From Upcoming Project 'The First Time'
GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum recording artist The Kid LAROI is back with 'Love Again' the highly anticipated first single from his upcoming project The First Time. Fans have been waiting for 'Love Again' since LAROI performed the track on his sold out headlining END OF THE WORLD TOUR last year.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share