Saba Lou to Release Album NOTHING BUT LOVE on Ernest Jenning Record Co.

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Saba Lou will release her new album Nothing But Love on November 20 on Ernest Jenning Record Co. The album is available for pre-order.

Saba Lou is also sharing the album's lead single 'She,' out now on All Digital Platforms. On the song, Saba Lou says, 'We covered the standard hydrogen electrode in electrochemistry, and not only did the abbreviation 'she' invite a personification, but she's really tricky to work with. Who doesn't love a song about a diva.'

Saba Lou began her recording career at the age of 6 with a 4-song 7' followed two years later by 'Good Habits (and Bad)', which was serendipitously used for the end credits on Cartoon Network's 'Clarence.' She recorded her debut album Planet Enigma at the age of fifteen and her second album Novum Ovum while still a teenager in 2018.

Saba Lou is still based in Berlin but nearly everything else has changed as she prepares to release her third LP, Nothing But Love. After the last record she stepped away and studied biochemistry for a while, the fruits of which are the first two songs on her upcoming album (odes to personified hydrogen electrodes and UV light!). Split into two sides with different themes and feels, Nothing But Love is a story of growing up, moving forward and learning how to live. The A side tracks her musical transition forward and was written slowly over the course of four years, reflecting on a new relationship, the pandemic and experiences at university.

The B side brings us into the present, a departure from the anger of youth and a reflection on her growing openness to her 'inner feeling world'. It's centered on the album's title track, the first song written consciously about her spiritual path, 'about first glimpses of liberation from tiny, restrictive body-consciousness'. The path is overwhelming at times, giving rise to a gentler touch before the album closing resolution of 'Devoted.' Saba Lou explains, 'after ingesting a lot of heady and heavy philosophy there came forth this a perfect little pearl. Not the usual me writing about a different topic, but a new me, writing.'

After intensive focus on improving her mental health over the first half of this year Saba Lou is reentering the world with her latest LP and a renewed sense of purpose and understanding of what it is she is here to do. She gained her first acting experience and will appear in European cinemas this November in Randa Chahoud's film adaptation of Mithu Sanyal's acclaimed novel 'Identitti'. She also recently co-founded new band 'The Khan Sisters' with her siblings Bella Bizarre and Omri Gondor, in which she plays bass and sings. Their first album is currently in the works.

At the present moment, Saba Lou is also steadily, slowly, in the process of renovating her apartment where she lives with her partner, best friend and collaborator.

Nothing But Love Track List

1. Blissfully Still

2. Until the Cherries Bloom Again

3. My Umami

4. UV Catastrophe

5. She

6. Nothing But Love

7. Part Of Me

8. Where All Unbinds

9. Am I Willing

10. Infinitely Less

11. Devoted

Photo Credit: Julia Autz



Photo Credit: Julia Autz

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