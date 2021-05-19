SZNS Set To Release New Single 'Build A Boy' On May 27th

Los Angeles based pop-quartet SZNS give a fresh new take on the classic 90's girl group music we all know and love with blending elements EDM, Latin-synth, and House inspired beats. A perfect example of this sound can be heard on SZNS single "Build A Boy" written by SZNS along with Stefan Litrownik (One Direction, Boyz II Men) and Jason Hahs, with production by K-Kov & Stefan Lit releasing May 27th. Each member Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn bring their own unique vocals and styles that blend together to create the vibrant SZNS sound. Their conversational lyricism stems from the four's collaborative writing style- a late night kitchen heart-to-heart.

Their relatable and empowering tracks call to not only girls and women, but anyone regardless of their gender, race or sexual origination that might be feeling pressured into submission to address and disrupt the status quo. Following the release of their single "Build A Boy" SZNS are getting ready to release a series of four EP's each specifically crafted for each member/season, emanating power, vulnerability, wit, and reality ranging from bass dropping dance beats to sultry ballads!

When asked about their upcoming single "Build A Boy" SZNS's said, "When we came together to write Build a Boy, the energy in the studio was a bit different from our usual confident selves. We were all feeling very vulnerable and even a little lonely. Each of us has experienced a relationship that wasn't fulfilling us mentally, physically and/or spiritually. Build a Boy is our way of saying I deserve more than the bare minimum & I have to do what's best for me. We realized some people are only in your life for a reason or a season and if you want the perfect partner, you have to find that within yourself first, because you can't Build a Boy."

In order to better understand SZNS, one must first understand the unique personalities of each member Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn and how their names uniquely play into seasons they represent. Winter for instance is your shoulder to cry on, a listening ear and your biggest advocate, someone who's their for you during those tough times. All Spring wants in life is to connect and heal people through her music, using her talents to help others grow through her art similarly to how the showers of April bring help bring the beautiful follows of May.

Autumn on the other hand is trouble maker of the group, some might see her tough exterior those closes to her in SZNS know she's a real softie, you may find her out on town on Friday night but you have just a good a chance of finding her curled up on the couch watching NetFlix. While Summer is known for being the bubbliest of the group, and can be found dancing everywhere she goes bringing her energy that turns even your darkest times to a bright sunny day. Together these four personalities come together to create the fresh high energy sound of SZNS.