SWIMM Shares New LP and Focus Track 'Sun In Your Eyes'

LA-based psych-pop group SWIMM has released their long-awaited sophomore LP Best Comedown Ever.



"Best Comedown Ever is the culmination of SWIMM being a real band for the first time." Says frontman Chris Hess, "For years, SWIMM was Adam and me with a cast of revolving players. But in the last 5 years we really became a four piece band—where each person brings something original. It's a dream come true for me to be so in awe of other musicians and get to say, 'yeah, this is my band.'"





The LP's focus track is its gentle closer, "Sun In Your Eyes". Speaking on the origins of the Hess said, "'Sun In Your Eyes' is a time capsule for me. Written on my own in the year that I'd moved to LA from Florida, it deals with the heartbreak of being the one that has to end a relationship. Of course it sucks to be dumped, but it is a different brand of terrible being the one that takes away someone's primary crutch."



The band has also released an intimate live version of the focus track on YouTube.

"Sun In Your Eyes" - Sunset Live Session Leading up to today's release, SWIMM has shared a bevy of singles, most recently, "Last Life" and "Be Easy" which were featured on Earmilk and Psychedelic Baby. Prior to that were the three singles, "Used To Saying Yes," "Talk To Me," and "No Ties," which premiered by Post-Punk, Variance, and FLOOD Magazine respectively. "No Ties" debuted on the Modern Psychedelia Spotify playlist and was added to Metropolis as well. Upon release, "Used To Saying Yes" was the top track on Modern Psychedelia and also featured on Today's Indie Rock.



Previously, SWIMM shared a new track entitled "Fools," featuring Goldensuns. The track was included on Spotify's Soiree Playlist and premiered with Buzzbands LA, who wrote: "The bright dance track conjures up nostalgia for summers past." Before that, SWIMM released a video for their single, "Spring Breaking Your Heart," premiered by COOL HUNTING who praised it as "a pitch perfect pairing of audio and visual artistry."



Best Comedown Ever - TRACKLISTING

01. Hiding In Plain Sight

02. Be Easy

03. Talk To Me

04. Used To Saying Yes

05. Sun in Your Eyes

06. Fancy

07. Last Life

08. Familiar Shore

SWIMM first caught the attention of buzzworthy tastemakers with lyrically driven songwriting Trojan-horsed within a gossamer of psychedelic dream pop. Refusing to be pigeonholed into an existing world, SWIMM created their own scene in LA through experiential shows at their downtown warehouse (The Cube) and their own east side festival Love You Down (4 years running—including a sold-out two-night stay shared with Echo Park legends Warpaint). Upon returning from a 6 week North American tour–supporting Crooked Colours, SWIMM is set to release their second full length album in conjunction with their main-stage slot at this year's CRSSD Fest, as well as a 3-week Europe tour supporting LA phenom Lauren Ruth Ward.