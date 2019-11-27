SUN SILVA Releases New Single 'Ride'

SUN SILVA have released their brand new single 'Ride'. The new song comes ahead of their largest headline show yet at London's Colours on December 3rd.

Listen below!



'Ride' is a high-octane cut from the London indie collective. The song's kaleidoscopic psychedelic flourishes are paired with propulsive riffs in the explosive chorus, which results in a sound playing like a combination of Foals, Temples and Tame Impala.



Regarding the new single frontman Oscar Gormley says, "'Ride' is probably our most energetic and riff driven song to date. We'd been writing a lot of mid-tempo dance music and started to really miss this kind of incessant heavier side to our sound. Lyrically the song is about feeling totally out of control. It's about that space after a period of mental instability where you don't know where your mind is going to take you next."



Having only emerged in the tail end of last year, SUN SILVA have been quick to make a name for themselves as one of the most exciting new bands.



'Ride' is the latest in a string of singles including 'Just The Romantic', 'Sun Skin Air' and 'Blue Light', which have seen them achieve huge critical acclaim and millions of streams on Spotify, while also carving out an impressive mark on the live scene.



SUN SILVA have gained praise from indie tastemakers including NME, DIY, Wonderland, Clash, Dork Magazine and more, while they also receive support from Radio 1, Radio X and BBC Introducing.



They have sold out shows across London and also played in support of the likes of Jungle, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and KAWALA.



The play their largest headline show yet at Colours, Hoxton on December 3rd, which rounds up a defining year for the band as they gear up for more exciting announcements in 2020. Tickets for Colours, Hoxton are available via Gigantic.





