STORY PIRATES to Produce Daily Live Content
The Story Pirates, who take kids' story ideas and turn them into sketch comedy and a top-rated podcast, offer hours of live fun every day for kids.
Screen Time Never Looked So Smart
The Story Pirates Present Hours of Daily Content for Kids Stuck at Home
Multiple award-winning company offers highly interactive media for house-bound families
This week's live program guests include Kristen Bell, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers
The Story Pirates are proud to be a leading advocate for arts education. Through Story Pirates Changemakers, their partner non-profit, the Pirates have provided life-changing literacy and creative writing programs in New York and Los Angeles to thousands of kids in Title I schools, hospitals and homeless shelters. The California Arts Council recently gave Story Pirates Changemakers two grants to continue their arts and literacy programs virtually. In addition, the Story Pirates are currently creating virtual volunteer events for a variety of corporate sponsors. Kids everywhere are invited to submit their own story ideas. Learn more at storypirates.com, storypirateschangemakers.org, and on social media:
