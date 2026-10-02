SPONGE Releases Final Album RECUERDA TU MUERTE

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Sponge today released their brand new studio album titled Recuerda Tu Muerte (Remember Your Death). Sponge's thirteenth and final album features 10 fresh tracks including the single 'Self Inflicted Loss.'

Recorded in Detroit and produced by founding member/lead singer Vinnie Dombroski and guitarist Andy Patalan, Recuerda Tu Muerte is very much the frontman's take on what he sees around him -- still the 'world of human wreckage' that he sang about in the band's smash hit 'Plowed,' but with the perspective of three-plus decades of both musical and life experience.

The video for 'Self Inflicted Loss' was produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the production house behind Robot Chicken, Titan Maximum and Buddy Thunderstruck.

Recuerda Tu Muerte, Dombroski acknowledges, is a dark title. Darkness is something Sponge has always done well, of course. The first thing most people heard from Sponge more than three decades ago was Vinnie asking, 'Will I wake up, some dream I made up?' – but rest assured there's nothing artificial about the dream-come-true that's been the story of the quintet during the past 32 years, for the band and its fans.

Over that time Dombroski and a shifting corps of Sponge musicians have released twelve studio albums and scored enduring alternative rock hits such as 'Plowed,' 'Molly (Sixteen Candles),' 'Wax Ecstatic' and 'Have You Seen Mary.' The music is at once of its time – as definitive an exemplar of mid-90s alternative rock as you can hope to hear – and timeless. Drop a needle anywhere in Sponge's robust and eclectic catalog and it sounds like right now, with a muscular, guitar-driven attack driving Dombroski's forceful vocals and evocative, heavyweight lyricism.

It's not about finality, however; listening to Recuerda Tu Muerte's 10 tracks, it's clear Sponge has plenty left in the tank. 'It almost feels like we've got another shot, in a way,' Dombroski says. 'It's the willingness of the guys in the band to get in the van and do this. Everybody gets along real well; they're talented guys and decent people and willing to get into the vehicle. A lot of bands don't do it like that anymore, but we still are able and willing to do it.'

The angry, punk-styled 'Lead Gods' laments the plague of gun violence, and 'Lost Pilots' is an elegy specifically for the late Stone Temple Pilots' Scott Weiland. The psychedelic-tinged 'Clearing All the Vultures Away' is about purging poisons from one's life, while 'Stealing Shadows' mines some dense, orchestrated sludge. But lest you think it's all too heavy, there's songs such as 'Peckerwood' and 'Beef Relief' that offer some semi-adolescent levity to the mix.

Tracklist

1. Beef Relief

2. Loose Screw

3. Self Inflicted Loss

4. Monster

5. In Closing

6. Stealing Shadows

7. Lead Gods

8. Clearing All The Vultures Away

9. Lost Pilot

10. Peckerwood

Recuerda Tu Muerte Credits

Produced by Vin Dombroski and Andy Patalan

Recorded at ATP Studios and House Of Tone Studios

Engineered by Andy Patalan and James Simonson

Mixed by Andy Patalan

Mastered by Andy Patalan

Sponge is currently touring the U.S. with Candlebox, a band that Sponge is very familiar with.

Dombroski shares, 'The tour with Candlebox now bookends our album history. The first major tour we did back in the day to promote the first album was with Candlebox. It's ironic we are once again on the road with Kevin [Martin] and the band to usher in the last Sponge album, and it's AMAZING we get to share the stage with them once again. They are KICKING ASS every night just as we are in a time traveling machine.'

OCT 2 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

OCT 3 - Bel-Aire Backyard - Spring Valley, NV*

OCT 4 - Marquee Theatre Phoenix, AZ

OCT 6 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

OCT 8 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

OCT 10 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

OCT 11 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

OCT 13 - FIVE - Jacksonville, FL

OCT 14 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

OCT 20 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

OCT 21 - Electric City Buffalo, NY

OCT 22 - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens - Mckees Rocks, PA

OCT 24 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

OCT 25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

OCT 26 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

OCT 28 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

OCT 29 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

OCT 30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

*w/ Lit (no Candlebox)

For more tour info, visit spongetheband.com/tour.

About Sponge

Sponge is an American alternative rock band formed in Detroit, Michigan in 1992 by vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarists Mike Cross and Joey Mazzola, bassist Tim Cross, and drummer Jimmy Paluzzi.

After shopping demos as the newly formed quintet, the song 'Neenah Menasha' caught the ears of A&R person Pablo Mathiason and the band signed with The Work Group (a Columbia Records subsidiary) in the fall of 1993. The following year, Sponge released the now iconic, Platinum-selling debut album, 'Rotting Piñata,' to global, critical and commercial success. After two top 10 hit singles, several tours and live television performances, including the Jon Stewart Show and Late Night with David Letterman, Sponge followed up their debut with 1996's 'Wax Ecstatic.' This sophomore effort garnered a 'Song Of The Year' nod from Rolling Stone Magazine for title track 'Wax Ecstatic.' The album also yielded two additional top 10 hit singles and featured a guest vocal appearance from Richard Butler of the Psychedelic Furs on the song 'I Am Anastasia.' Since then, Sponge continues to release new music and keeps a near-constant tour schedule to the pleasure of their legion of loyal followers.

Though continually led by Vinnie Dombroski, Sponge's lead singer and chief songwriter, the band has seen a few line-up changes over the course of its 30+ year career. Sponge currently features: Andy Patalan (guitar, vocals) and his brother Tim Patalan (bass). The Patalan brothers were a natural addition to the band, having previously engineered and produced the first three Sponge records at their studio, The Loft, in Saline, Michigan. The Brothers Patalan are joined by Kyle Neely (guitar) and recent addition, former Taproot drummer Dave Coughlin.

Sponge's discography includes seven charting singles; 4 of which have made Billboard Magazine's top 10. They are best known for their prominent 1994 hit single 'Plowed' (#5 on Billboard Alt Rock) as well as the 1995 hit 'Molly (16 Candles)' (#3 on Billboard Alt Rock), the 1996 hit 'Wax Ecstatic' (#10 on Billboard Mainstream Rock) and 1997's hit 'Have You Seen Mary' (#7 on Billboard Mainstream Rock) respectively.

Proudly representing the city of Detroit, Sponge takes their well earned place as a part of Rock-N-Roll's lengthy musical history.

Sponge is: Vinnie Dombroski (vocals), Andy Patalan (guitar), Kyle Neely (guitar), Tim Patalan (bass), Dave Coughlin (drums)

About Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is owned by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner, and Matthew Senreich. They're best known for Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords, and studio works with clients like Netflix, Disney, and LEGO. They also specialize in large-scale fabrication, creating costumes for The Masked Singer, Travis Scott, and Conan O'Brien. For more info visit leagueofbuddies.com.

Photo Credit: Sal Rodriguez



Photo Credit: Sal Rodriguez

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