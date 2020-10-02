SPEELBURG Debut Studio Album 'Porsche'

Via his own Sophomore Slump in partnership with Kartel Music Group..

Today, rising artist Speelburg has released his debut studio album Porsche via his own Sophomore Slump in partnership with Kartel Music Group. Porsche is an expansive collection living at the intersection of pop art and pop music that showcases the buzzworthy artist's unique sound that blends crisp, funky electro-pop beats and indie rock influences with witty lyrics and infectious hook-heavy choruses to create the musical child of Beck, Vampire Weekend and Paul Simon. Coinciding with the album's release, Speelburg has dropped the official music video for his song "Gwyneth (Get Up!)." The funky and playful track, named for Paltrow herself, encapsulates the frivolous and feel-good vibe that is ever-present on Porsche. PRESS HERE to watch the '80s throwback-style video, directed by Maris Jones, and be prepared to dance. Speelburg has also launched a social campaign to get Gwyneth Paltrow's attention, releasing one dedication video a day. Check out the daily videos on Instagram and Twitter and follow along on his quest.

"I can't believe it's out!" exclaims Speelburg (Noah Sacré). "I've stared at this 'PORSCHE [MASTERS]' folder on my desktop, watching it gather digital dust, at times thinking 'maybe I shouldn't put it out, maybe I should just throw the computer over the balcony Zoolander-style.' I'm so glad I didn't. It took me 2.5 years to write my debut album and make it the album I would have wanted it to be had I not made it. I've crammed every pore with memories of my family and friends, this record is as much for them as it is for me. If I never make another album, I'm damn glad this is the one I got to make. It's loud, it's colorful, it's a celebration of all the music and people I love so I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it."

Porsche opens with Speelburg's single "Everything I Know," a carefree and upbeat pop song that serendipitously came together with his friend Cautious Clay (Josh Karpeh), who's featured on sax. Elsewhere on the 11-track album are "Crash & Burn," which was influenced by early 90's Dust Brothers, Cut Chemist, Beck and The Avalanches and features samples from KPM's seminal library, energetic single "When You Want Me," a Today's Top Tune on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic," and tropical synth-pop single "World Is Falling Apart (this version)." "Everything I Know" and "Crash & Burn" are currently featured on Spotify's Alt. Pop. playlist where Speelburg appears on the cover. Written and produced by Speelburg and mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben H. Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, Kaiser Chiefs), the songs on Porsche range from love, happiness and grief as a result of his mom's death a few years ago, with samples from childhood tapes woven throughout the album. Conceptually, the self-proclaimed movie buff, as evidenced by his stage name, also questions celebrity, without judgement, and touches upon pop culture and his huge love of cinema throughout the album. Full track listing below.

Since his debut in 2014, Speelburg has amassed over 11 million total streams from previous releases, including his 2019 single "Say Hello," which was prominently featured in commercials for Samsung and Google Pixel earlier this year. The Belgian-American singer, songwriter and producer, who splits his time between Los Angeles and England, has received accolades and support from Noisey, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, Pigeons & Planes, Clash Magazine, SPIN, BBC Radio and SiriusXM, among many others, throughout his growing career. Speelburg is as much a compelling and exciting visual artist as he is an innovative musician, as best represented by his videos for "Screener Season," his ode to Sofia Coppola films, and the animated "Headlights" video.

Photo Credit: Alline Beatrici

