SPEED KILLS (ALL GAS) Deluxe Edition to Arrive From Ally Evenson

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Ally Evenson has released a deluxe edition of her sophomore album SPEED KILLS, retitled SPEED KILLS (ALL GAS), adding four new songs to the original project. The expanded release includes the standout track THE MARTYR and arrives following Evenson's debut festival performance at Outside Lands in San Francisco.

Available now via Assemble Sound/Atlantic Records, the project is the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, Speed Kills, released earlier in February. Produced by Evenson alongside her longtime collaborator NYDGE, the newly expanded release introduces four brand-new tracks, highlighted by the deeply personal 'Say It' and the self-embracing standout 'The Martyr.'

Reflecting on the meaning behind 'The Martyr,' Evenson shares, 'This song is about shedding the 'victim complex' and finding comfort in letting yourself be wrong in a seemingly healthy relationship. Feeling like a punching bag to someone for so long can cause you to always have your fists up in preparation for a fight. This song focuses on breaking down those walls and letting yourself relax and say, 'I was in the wrong! I'm sorry!''

First released in February of this year, Speed Kills garnered praise from several press outlets, including Ones to Watch, which lauded the project as the Detroit-born artist's 'grandest artistic achievement to date.' Throughout the album, Evenson showcases her one-of-a-kind creative approach as she processes the aftermath of a breakup, navigating deep sadness, anxiety, newfound confidence, and ultimately, self-actualization. The project features highlights including 'Crash My Car For You,' 'Blame It On You,' 'AFO,' 'Strawberry,' and 'Phetamines,' all joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

Expanding upon this creative vision, Evenson paired Speed Kills with a compelling visual counterpart, SPEED KILLS: THE FILM. Directed by filmmaker Antony Muse (Rostam, Cody Simpson), the short film premiered earlier this year at Brain Dead Studios. The sold-out screening included an intimate acoustic set and a live Q&A session with Evenson and Muse, which was moderated by Mikael Wood of the Los Angeles Times.

To celebrate Speed Kills, Evenson embarked on a series of US tour dates supporting Sports and performed at last month's Chapstick, a Pride Month mini-festival at Los Angeles' The Bellwether that also featured acts like Rico Nasty, Empress Of, Flyana Boss, and more. Kicking off the rollout for the deluxe edition, she made her festival debut at San Francisco, CA's Outside Lands this past weekend, lighting up The Panhandle Stage presented by TheraBreath.

Named by Pigeons & Planes as one of '25 Artists to Watch in 2025,' Ally Evenson has amassed both critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fanbase with her potent alt-pop songcraft, fueled by equal parts emotional introspection and intellectual bite. Her 2024 full-length debut, BLUE SUPER LOVE, earned recognition from publications like Pitchfork, and she's continued to hone her talents on stage, with tour runs supporting Wallice, The Japanese House, and Band of Horses, as well as touring the US and Europe as a guitarist alongside her good friend Chloe Moriondo.

Now, with Speed Kills (All Gas), Ally Evenson continues her knack for self-aware songwriting and sharp-edged reflection. Putting the pedal to the medal with four high-octane new tracks, she is poised to stake her place as one of modern alt-pop's most dynamic and innovative new artists.

Official Speed Kills (All Gas) Tracklist

Say It

I'm In Trouble Now

The Martyr

Speed Kills

About Ally Evenson

You could assign each of Ally Evenson's songs to a different emotion. If you need to let out a scream in the car, she's got you covered. If you just have to cry, she's there for you. If you're ready to tell your crush how you feel, she's right behind you, cheering you on. The acclaimed Detroit-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter molds feelings into alternative pop anthems, kneading down the mess of love and the chaos of everyday life into smart, sharp, and spirited songs pumped up by distortion and snarky charisma. Growing up in Detroit, Ally cultivated a lifelong passion for music as a kid. Graduating from the Detroit Institute of Music Education, she independently built a devout audience with the In My Dreams, You Laugh At Me EP, highlighted by 'Good Morning, Al' and 'I Can't Feel (My Body).' During 2024, she leveled up with her full-length debut LP, BLUE SUPER LOVE. Receiving widespread acclaim, Pitchfork applauded her 'poison apple-sweet hooks,' and Pigeons and Planes spotlighted her in their coveted '25 Artists To Watch in 2025' list. After generating millions of streams and building buzz, 2026 saw Evenson deliver her emotional, engaging, and enthralling second full-length offering, Speed Kills, a project inspired by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Liz Phair, and The Cardigans, and shaped amidst a major breakup, an embrace of queerness, and a whirlwind of life changes. Fresh off her first-ever festival debut, Ally Evenson drives that momentum to the limit with the deluxe edition of the album, Speed Kills (All Gas).

An official music video for THE MARTYR has also been released alongside the deluxe edition.

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