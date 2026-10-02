SOULIDIFIED Releases Atlantic Records Debut Single 'Man Ain't Me'

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Breakout pop/R&B group SOULIDIFIED has released its debut single with Atlantic Records, 'Man Ain't Me.' The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Benji Allen.

Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Troy Taylor, the new track is joined by a music video co-starring Brooklyn Van Zandt from Netflix's Dream Academy. The video features movement crafted by choreographer Marty Kudelka, whose previous collaborators include Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Janet Jackson.

Formed on Netflix's competition series Building the Band, the four-member group, comprising Shade Jenifer, Malik Heard, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce, captured attention as the show's fan-favorite group. In the time since their on-screen formation, the band has built a global fandom and a combined social media audience numbering in the millions.

The group is guided by music manager Johnny Wright and Day to Day Management's Fernando Watson and Jayvon Hicks. Following the independent success of their breakout singles 'One & Only,' now boasting close to 5M worldwide streams, and 'What's Your Name,' the group has established a live presence that includes a four-date stadium support run alongside Khalid, a performance at Brazil's Rock in Rio festival, and a sold-out headline run across the UK, France, Germany, and Amsterdam. The group has also had viral moments, including a performance on The TERRELL Show and singing the National Anthem at an LA Rams game.

About Soulidified

Soulidified is a pop/R&B group composed of Shade Jenifer, Malik Heard, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce. Backed by a multi-platform audience of millions worldwide, a major label deal at Atlantic Records, and management from Bee/Wright Entertainment, the group continues to build on its rapid rise since forming on Building the Band.

Photo Credit: David Dickenson



Photo Credit: David Dickenson

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