SORAIA Crack The Top 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart with 'I Seek Fire'

Philadelphia rockers Soraia continue to move up the Billboard charts with their intoxicating single "I Seek Fire," off the band's upcoming 10-song LP 'Bloom', out October 28, via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

The band says, "We are blown away every single week as we get the privilege to watch our 'I Seek Fire' single climb the Billboard Modern Rock Indicator Charts--up to #24 this week. The feeling is unexplainable. Our hearts are full. The way the PDs and MDs at commercial modern rock radio have embraced our song, the fantastic love of our label Wicked Cool Records, our "won't accept no for an answer" team, and the undying belief of our fans has kept us going more than they know. This kind of excitement surrounding our newest song and upcoming album has meant the world to us. The unwavering love of our most ardent supporters who are already successful in the music industry has changed everything. They know who they are:) THANK YOU. We couldn't ask for more."

A video for that track was directed by Sam Shapson (Yeah Yeah Yeahs , Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Thrice, Corey Taylor, All Time Low, MKG, Poppy) and is streaming below. Pre-save the upcoming album 'Bloom' here.

The success of "I Seek Fire" comes as Soraia wraps recent shows supporting Joan Jett and prepares for their last two shows with Hayley and The Crushers this weekend. See dates below. The band will celebrate the release of 'Bloom' with a hometown show at Philly's Kung Fu Necktie on December 10th.

Coming off the massive chart success of the 2021 single "Tight Lipped" and 2020 breakthrough album 'Dig Your Roots, the deeply personal new album finds Soraia covering new ground both sonically and lyrically.

"Ultimately, our new album is about rising above all of the slights, injuries, and traumas we've all experienced - personally and together - and positioning ourselves into a new place we've chosen. A place with renewed courage and vitality. We realize we are all deserving of a life driven by our choices and power," affirms ZouZou Mansour, lead singer and lyricist for Soraia.

Watch the new music video here: