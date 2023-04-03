SOMEBODY'S CHILD Announces September North American Tour Dates

Following the release of his self-titled debut album and a successful round of shows at SXSW, Somebody's Child (Cian Godfrey) is excited to announce a run of North American dates this Fall.

The shows kick off in Boston on September 20 and conclude on September 24 in Toronto, ON. He plays New York City's Mercury Lounge on September 21. Tickets are on-sale tomorrow HERE and all dates are listed below.

On tour Godfrey will be playing songs off Somebody's Child which has its roots in his formative years growing up in Dublin and the experiences that went with it. The album was recorded at East London's Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke).

He teased the album with a handful of singles - "We Could Start A War," "Sell Out," "Broken Record," and most recently "I Need Ya" which Atwood called "an instant classic."

Tour Dates

9/20 - The Middle East (Upstairs) - Boston, MA

9/21- Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

9/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

9/24 - The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON

Photo credit: Jim Fuller