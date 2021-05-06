SOFT CELL Celebrate 40 Years Of TAINTED LOVE With Special Collector's Single Release

The year was 1981 and British synth pop duo Soft Cell had just watched their debut single "Memorabilia" fail to chart. Feeling the pressure from their label, the band went for broke with a risky maneuver, releasing their downtempo cover version of a 1964 Northern Soul tune by Gloria Jones called "Tainted Love."

The gamble paid off as the single rocketed to the top of the charts, becoming the best-selling single in the UK for that year as well as helping make their debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret one of the most iconic synthpop albums of all-time!

Now, in celebration of the single's 40th anniversary, a special collector's limited edition vinyl EP is being released. Featuring a recently recorded version of the song produced by versatile German producer/artist Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps, this deluxe single release also includes a stunning, never-before-released acapella mix that showcases Marc Almond's brilliant voice and several remixes including a brand new one from producer DJ Hell.

And as a special bonus treat, the release also features a fantastic bonus track, a rare duet between Almond and Andi Sex Gang from 1983!

Tainted Love will be available for a limited time only on 12" colored vinyl in a gatefold jacket, 7" colored vinyl, digipak CD, and on digital platforms everywhere!

Listen here: