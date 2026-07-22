Brennan Wedl Releases Two New Songs Including 'Let's Be Models' Video

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Brennan Wedl has released two new songs, including a music video for the track LET'S BE MODELS.

The Minnesota-raised, Nashville-based songwriter has shared 'Let's Be Models' and 'Two Dollar Pistol' from her upcoming self-titled debut album for ANTI-, due August 21.

Written and co-directed by Wedl, the video for 'Let's Be Models' finds Wedl traversing a local mall and spending time with friends in goblin-like garb.

''Let's Be Models' + 'Two Dollar Pistol' essentially boil down to the neon orange pixie Stix dust that is friendship in the modern age,' Wedl explains. 'We're busy, we're stressed, we're having gastrointestinal issues. In the same breath, we're sparkly, we're bold and we're navigating the magic in the mundane, the mysticism of the Monday.'

'Two Dollar Pistol' features simple acoustic strums and harmonies by Katie Crutchfield. The album was co-produced by Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Mavis Staples), with instrumentalists Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail), Colin Croom, and Matt McCaughan also appearing throughout. The collaborators describe the resulting sound as a middle ground between punk, grunge, and Americana — 'grungetry,' as they call it.

Wedl's songs were recorded live as a band. 'The archetype of Daddy is something I've been searching for all my life, but turns out, the daddy I've been looking for has been me all along,' Wedl says. 'Be your own daddy.'

TOUR DATES

Sept 18 – Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

Sept 30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %

Oct 1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore %

Oct 2 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom %

Oct 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %

Oct 5 – Providence, RI @ The Strand %

Oct 6 – Albany, NY @ The Egg %

Oct 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre %

Oct 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %

Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

Oct 11 – Dekalb, IL @ Egyptian Theater %

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Oct 14 – New York, NY @ Racket

Oct 15 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium

% with Snail Mail & Soccer Mommy

TRACKLIST: 'Brennan Wedl'

1. Scorpio

2. I Know How This Goes

3. Pretty Little Fantasy

4. High Priestess

5. Tasmanian Devil

6. Just Another Daddy Who Did Me Wrong

7. Let's Be Models

8. Airplane Movies

9. I Wanna Be Your TV

10. Fake Cowboy

11. Two Dollar Pistol

12. June Gloom

13. When The Crazy Comes Out

More information is available at https://www.brennanwedl.com/.

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete



Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

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