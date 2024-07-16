SNACKTIME Release Latest Single 'SWEET TREAT (WILL YOU BE MY LUV?)' Feat. Alita Moses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Days after hitting the road with Portugal. The Man, SNACKTIME has dropped their latest single “SWEET TREAT (WILL YOU BE MY LUV?)” featuring Brooklyn-based vocalist, Alita Moses.

According to SNACKTIME, “‘SWEET TREAT (WILL U BE MY LUV?)’ is a brand new version of the first track from our live recording SOUNDS FROM THE STREET: LIVE. The song was initially inspired by classic Detroit house music and TSOP funk. We took that completely instrumental version to the legendary producer Will Yip, and it took on a new life. It became an amalgamation of that Detroit house sound and the unmistakable rock grit Will is known for. We added lyrics to tell the story, and the new incarnation of the track was born. For this version, the band approached longtime friend Alita Moses (Shawn Mendes, Corinne Bailey-Rae, Jacob Collier) to help tell the tale of two lovers who are only satisfied with the sweetness they get from each other. You’ve got the glow, let it shine, and stream ‘SWEET TREAT (WILL U BE MY LUV?)’ now!"

The Philadelphia septet recently unleashed “SPACELUV,” which premiered last month on Paste Magazine. The track begins with a build-up that is meant to be listened to with the volume all the way up before taking fans on a whimsical journey once the vocals kick in. Prior to the release of “SPACELUV”, the band unveiled their debut studio singles “TOGETHER,” “I DON’T GIVE A DAMN,” and “THE HIGH LIFE,” all produced by Will Yip (Scowl, Movements, Turnstile, Bartees Strange).

Fusing elements of soul, funk, punk, pop, and R&B, SNACKTIME formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and togetherness. They quickly amassed huge crowds and became a symbol of positivity and lockdown release, while showcasing the richness of their city’s musical history and community. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, and performances at festivals including Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas, NV), Sea.Hear.Now (Asbury Park, NJ), Levitate (Marshfield, MA), Sound on Sound (Bridgeport, CT), and Eric Andre’s 40th Birthday Party (New York City).

The band is currently on a U.S. tour supporting Portugal. The Man, including a recent performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre (select dates also include Tegan & Sara). These summer shows follow the band’s biggest New York headlining show to date, June 20 at Bowery Ballroom.

Upcoming SNACKTIME tour dates :

07/16 - Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain - w/ Portugal. The Man, Spoon Benders

07/17 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - w/ Portugal. The Man, Spoon Benders

07/20 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield - w/ Portugal. The Man & special guests

07/21 - Seattle, WA - Bite of Seattle Music and Food Festival

07/31 - Louisville, KY - WFPK Waterfront Wednesday - WFPK Radio Show - w/ Modern English

08/03 - Staten Island, NY - Maker Park's Radio Summer Music Series - w/ Lee Fields

08/08 - Bradley Beach, NJ - Songwriters on the Beach Series - WBJB Radio Show

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

