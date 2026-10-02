SLURVE Releases Debut Single 'Progress' and Music Video
The Long Island band will perform at Stay Green Brewing Co. in Farmingdale alongside local vendors and guest Adam Guzman.
Slurve, the new musical venture from Long Island musicians Ian Kenny and Dominick D'Agostino, have released their debut single, 'Progress,' out now. Fans can also check out the music video at the following link:
To celebrate, Slurve is hosting an event at Stay Green Brewing Co. in Farmingdale, NY on October 10. The event will also feature Adam Guzman, along with beer, food and a selection of local vendors including Meat the Mets BBQ, Fleeting Pleasures Floral Design and Viola's Vintage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Slurve began when two longtime musicians, who had spent years making music separately, finally found themselves writing together. Kenny and D'Agostino first crossed paths while playing in different bands and later toured together, developing a musical shorthand that stayed with them. Years later, they reunited with no agenda beyond writing a few songs. Those few songs quickly became twenty, and Slurve was born.
'We got in a room to write a couple songs,' the band shares. 'Twenty songs later, Slurve was obvious. Nothing about it was forced. We just knew we'd found something worth seeing through.'
'Progress' introduces Slurve through surging guitars, atmospheric synths and a melody that balances urgency with unease. The song pulls from the melodic ambition of '80s alternative music, the weight and imperfection of '90s rock and the emotional immediacy of the early 2000s, while establishing a sound distinctly its own.
Lyrically, 'Progress' examines the difference between getting older and actually moving forward. It captures the disorienting realization that life can continue changing while the same memories, patterns and disappointments remain firmly in place.
''Progress' is about mistaking time passing for moving forward,' the band explains. 'You get older, your life changes, but somehow you're still carrying the same things with you. It's about realizing that growth and letting go aren't always the same thing.'
Kenny handles vocals, keyboards and production, while D'Agostino performs guitar and bass. From Indian Lakes' Joey Vannucchi contributed drums and mixed the track, with mastering by Matty Bedrosian of Little Shuteye Studio.
'Progress' is the first release from the larger collection of music Kenny and D'Agostino have created since reconnecting. Fully independent and based on Long Island, Slurve remains driven by the same instinct that started the project: get in a room, follow the song wherever it goes and make something worth turning up.
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