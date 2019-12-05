SLOTFACE Shares Single 'New year, new me'

Today, Norway's Sløtface debut new song "New year, new me" via FLOOD Magazine, in anticipation of their long-awaited sophomore album Sorry for the Late Reply due out January 31, 2020 on Nettwerk/Propeller Recordings. Alongside the track, they've announced a UK/European headline tour for Spring 2020, following their recent sold out run with Canadian punk heavyweights PUP. Tickets go on sale Friday 9am local time.

Listen to the song below!

Of the new track, vocalist Haley Shea says: "This one is about all the promises we keep to ourselves, and all the good advice we give but never take. I'm a master of thinking I can always be better, work harder, sleep less, do more, but maybe that's not always possible. It's about working on taking care of yourself and taking advice you would give to someone else."

After road-testing new songs in prisons across Norway as part of a nationwide arts initiative, the new record is full of blistering punk fizz and earworm hooks, articulated by masterfully melancholic lyricism. The band continues to earn acclaim with recent album singles "S.U.C.C.E.S.S.", decrying injustices faced by women and immigrants and debuted with Consequence of Sound, the blistering "Telepathetic", and environmentally anxious call to action "Sink or Swim", each injected with undeniable Sløtface energy made even more palpable by Shea's versatile voice.

A bombastic, multi-faceted exploration of sonic prowess and thoughtful commentary, the long-awaited new album marks the first time the band have acted as co-producers, as they worked alongside Odd Martin Skålnes (Sigrid, Aurora) in creating their most accomplished body of work to date.

Upcoming UK/EU Tour dates:

Don't miss Sløtface in a city near you!



Mar 14th | Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

Mar 15th | Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

Mar 16th | Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

Mar 18th | Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

Mar 19th | Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft

Mar 20th | Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Mar 21st | Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank

Mar 23rd | Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Mar 24th | Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

Mar 26th | Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Mar 27th | London, UK @ The Garage

Mar 28th | Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Mar 30th | Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Mar 31st | Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol

Apr 1st | Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

Apr 3rd | Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Apr 4th | Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Apr 5th | Munich, DE @ Sunny Red

Photo credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise





Related Articles View More Music Stories