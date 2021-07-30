SLAVVY Releases New Single 'How You Livin''

Miami-based producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Slavvy (aka Rostislav Vaynshtok) has returned with his euphonious new single and video "How You Livin". It's the second installment from his forthcoming, thematic EP entitled "Romantic", due out in the fall. The single builds on brooding nihilism seen in the previous single/video "Lavender", which channeled Slavvy's hedonistic alter-ego, delving into themes of infidelity.

"How You Livin" seamlessly blends a mélange of genres from dream-pop, R&B, and elements of hip-hop into a moody, atmospheric soundscape reminiscent of the eclectic sounds of The Weeknd and Kanye West. Led by ambient, 80s inspired synths backed a pulsating trap beat, "How You Livin" serves as an introspective deep dive into Slavvy's player persona, which he explores leaving no stone unturned. "Talk that sh*t" anyway that you need to" Slavvy sings to a love interest with a sense of bravado showcased in his nonchalant delivery.

"How You Livin is full tilt braggadocio. You're the person, it's you. You're player one and life is a game, there's nothing in your way. I was really feeling myself when I wrote this one, this is peak Slavvy, just s talking, loving life" - Slavvy

Paired with compelling, hyper-stylized visuals, each single from the "Romantic" EP serves as a semi-autobiographical piece of the puzzle in Slavvy's not-so-conventional love story. Much like his "Lavender" single, the "How You Livin" music video draws on the surreal artistry and neon color palettes of the vaporwave aesthetic. Directed by Slavvy himself, the "How You Livin" visual features cinematic shots of fast cars (an epic Dodge Challenger) and underground crime against stunning overhead views of the Miami nightlife.

"How You Livin" is Slavvy's second release of the year in an exciting chapter of sonic exploration following the veteran producer's return to the music industry after some timeout of the spotlight. Prior to his work under moniker Slavvy, Vaynshtok was known under his acclaimed artist project AbdeCaf, who in the early 2010s tore up the US EDM festival circuit with performances at Electric Zoo, Northcoast, and Counterpoint. Stay tuned for more music from Slavvy very soon.