Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  
SLANDER & Said the Sky's 'Potions' Acoustic Out Today

Electronic music duo SLANDER (Derek Andersen and Scott Land) are no strangers to offering fans acoustic versions of their most beloved songs including "Love Is Gone" featuring Dylan Matthew and "All You Need To Know" with Gryffin featuring Calle Lehmann. Today (March 4), the pair and Said the Sky (Trevor Christensen) have released a new acoustic version of their song "Potions" featuring JT Roach.

Listen below.

The original version of the song was released in spring 2019. "While SLANDER are typically known for dynamic and explosive bass music, their new collaboration with Said The Sky, aptly titled 'Potions,' demonstrates that even the those with the toughest exterior can succumb to the ever-present human emotions of love, loss, and longing," wrote EDM.com. "'Potions' speaks to the nature of relationships ending, and the way in which each individual copes with the feelings of pain and loss. The potion offers a means to escape the ever-present pain, but it's unclear if the escape is anything more than a convenient self-deception."

Meanwhile, SLANDER are currently in the middle of their "EYE TOUR ft. Dylan Matthew" tour which is crisscrossing America with festival plays at Ultra Music Festival, Coachella and Shambhala in between.

Catch SLANDER on tour:

Date

City

Venue

3/18/20

Indianapolis

Old National Centre*

3/19/20

Kansas City

Arvest Bank Theatre*

3/20/20

Minneapolis

Skyway Theatre*

3/21/20

Chicago

Aragon Ballroom*

3/22/20

Miami

Ultra Music Festival

4/2/20

San Francisco

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

4/3/20

San Francisco

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

4/4/20

Tacoma

Tacoma Dome

4/12/20

Indio, CA

Coachella

4/16/20

Los Angeles

The Shrine

4/19/20

Indio, CA

Coachella

5/9/20

Santiago, Chile

Creamfields Chile

5/17/20

Las Vegas

EDC Las Vegas

5/30/20

Denver

Mission Ballroom*

5/31/20

Denver

Mission Ballroom*

6/12/20

Kitchener, ON

Ever After Music Festival

7/24/20

Salmo, BC

Shambhala


