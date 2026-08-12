SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS to Tour UK, Release 13-LIVE Album

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THE SLAMBOVIAN CIRCUS OF DREAMS is set to release 13-LIVE, a new live album recorded during the band's November 23, 2024 performance at WAMC Radio in Albany, New York. The concert aired on WAMC's Live in Concert program on February 18, 2026, and the album arrives alongside a run of UK tour dates scheduled for late August and September, including a stop at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

The concert aired on WAMC's Live in Concert, hosted by General Manager Peter Hughes. WAMC's engineer Nathan Scheid produced and mixed the concert, then handed it to the band for post-production mastering.

The band knew they had captured something special, and guitarist Sharkey McEwen, who handled the post-production and mastering, preserved the warmth, humor, and electricity of a quintessential Slambovian night.

Why '13-Live'?

In honor of America's 250th birthday — and the original 13 states — the band chose a title that nods to history, community, and celebration. The album includes a bonus track: a rousing 2008 live performance of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Tampa Bay Lightning game at the St. Pete Times Forum, featuring Joziah (vocals), Sharkey (guitar), Tink (piccolo), former drummer Tony Zuzulo (snare), and thousands of enthusiastic hockey fans.

Band Lineup (WAMC 2024 Performance)

Joziah Longo — lead vocals, acoustic/electric guitars, harmonica

Sharkey McEwen — electric/acoustic guitars, mandolin, backing vocals

Tink Lloyd — accordion, cello, flute, recorder, theremin, background vocals

RJ McCarty — keyboards, banjo, background vocals

Bob Torsello — bass

Matthew Abourezk — drums

Two songs 'Enemies of Love' and 'Holy Rollers' will appear on the band's next studio album.

The album cover features a photograph of a 1976 bicentennial marching-band drum from Tink's collection of rare instruments.

About The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

Voted 'Best Band' by Chronogram Magazine, the Slambovians are known for their rootsy, rock-infused psychedelia and deep connection with audiences. Their sound blends Dylan, Bowie, Incredible String Band, Syd Barrett, and The Waterboys — yet remains unmistakably their own. Their Woodstock-tinged mysticism, southern-rock swagger, British-folk charm, and airtight songwriting create a uniquely American musical universe.

Tracklist

1. The Grand Slambovians

2. Silent Revolution

3. Lost Highway

4. Radio

5. A Very Unusual Head

6. Enemies of Love — 05:42

7. Beez (I Know Where the Beez Have Gone)

8. Circus of Dreams

9. Solve It All Dālí

10. Step Outta Time

11. Holy Rollers

12. Flapjacks From the Sky

13. The Trans Slambovian Bipolar Express

14. The Star Spangled Banner — Bonus Track (Live, Oct. 25, 2008)

13-Live is available at https://slambovia.bandcamp.com/album/13-live

Tour Dates

August 14 — The Falcon, Marlboro, NY

August 15 — Black Bear Americana Music Festival, Harwinton, CT

August 30/31 — Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Shrewsbury, UK

September 2 — The Live Room, Saltaire, Shipley, UK

September 3 — The Greystones, Sheffield

September 4 — Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre, Barnoldswick

September 5 — Pocklington Arts Centre, York

September 6 — The Stables, Milton Keynes

September 18 — Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

October 3 — The Village Trip, Greenwich Village, NYC, NY

October 24 — Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe, PA

November 13 — Vinegar Hill Theatre, Arundel, ME

November 14 — The Flying Monkey Theatre, Plymouth, NH

December 5 — Homer Center for the Arts, Homer, NY

The album was produced and mixed by WAMC engineer Nathan Scheid before guitarist Sharkey McEwen handled post-production mastering. 13-LIVE includes a bonus track featuring a 2008 live performance of The Star-Spangled Banner at a Tampa Bay Lightning game, and two songs from the set, Enemies of Love and Holy Rollers, are expected to appear on the band's next studio album.

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