SINGLE MUSIC Add BuzzAngle Chart Reporting In Advance of Rolling Stone Charts Launch

SINGLE MUSIC continues to expand boundaries with their innovative app that allows direct-to-consumer sales for artists, labels and merch companies by being the first and only Shopify app to offer BuzzAngle reporting-a newdaily sales reporting system that will be utilized for the upcoming Rolling Stone Charts. The feature will be included at no additional cost with all digital and physical sales reporting which already includes instant reporting to Nielsen for official Billboard chart tallying.

Entrepreneur, musician and CEO Tommy Stalknecht shares: "BuzzAngle provides artists and labels with a massive amount of data to inform decisions around their business - including marketing & touring. Reporting data to BuzzAngle has traditionally been limited to major DSPs & merchandisers who've developed propriety solutions. As with everything Single builds, we want all artists to have access to the same tools and data as those with larger budgets. With d2c sales getting an increasing focus it's important that those sales are factored in when looking at an artists overall revenue streams."

On top of being able to utilize SINGLE MUSIC's pioneering sales charting capabilities, the paradigm offers the ability for artists/labels to streamline physical and digital sales and/or bundled package sales while the app utilizes their white labeling process to remain completely behind-the-scenes and allowing artists direct access to sales and fan demographics.

SINGLE MUSIC now has over 750 artists currently signed up for their service, including Lil Peep, Sheck Wes, Toro Y Moi, Chromeo and newcomers T-Pain, Aaron Lewis and Lil Pump. They have also aligned themselves with many top merchandising companies such as Live Nation Merch, Futureshirts, The Hyv, Absolute Merch, Top Drawer Merch andmore.

SINGLE MUSIC has confirmed over 120,000 digital albums purchased and205,000 total sales reported to Soundscan including Gillian Welch's Oscar nominated single "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," along with Billboard #1 albums from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Kacey Musgraves, Peter Hollens, For King & Country and John Prine.



The artist-supportive company are shedding light on the arts & music culture in their hometown by currently sponsoring the Nashville exhibit of KING'S MOUTH, an immersive audiovisual installation from The Flaming Lips'Wayne Coyne which is being held at The Gallery at Fort Houston throughout this summer. Details can be found here: https://www.forthouston.com/events-calendar/kingsmouth.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You