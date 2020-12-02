SHAWN HOOK Returns to His Roots in Video for 'Take Me Home'

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Shawn Hook travels back to his roots in the official music video for "Take Me Home" released today (December 2). Filmed in the beautiful, scenic Kootenay region of British Columbia, Shawn revisits the landmarks of his early years. Plus, intercut with VHS home videos from Shawn's childhood, the video shows a burgeoning young star discovering his talents.

"Shooting the music video for 'Take Me Home' in my hometown where my musical dreams and aspirations began, was a surreal experience" Shawn Hook recounts. "From singing in the humble abode where my great grandmother raised our family, to singing in the back of a truck racing down the dirt roads I grew up biking on, to driving my Dads first car through Nelson, the city I was born. There were so many special moments for me during this day, and it made it all the better getting to share it with family and friends."

"Take Me Home" is the title track of Shawn Hook's recently released EP which includes his hit singles "I Don't Wanna Dance" and "Holding On To You." All songs playing a part in telling the story of the past years' personal experiences for Shawn.

The release of the Take Me Home EP follows Shawn's participation as one of the principle performers behind the ArtistsCAN "Lean On Me" benefit collaboration featuring Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, and Michael Bublé amongst others to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in Canada.

Striving to find new ways to connect in these distant times, Shawn has been actively performing virtual concerts online from his home during the global pandemic. To stay up to date on his upcoming performances, follow Shawn Hook online and on all social platforms.

