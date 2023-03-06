SHAMBOLICS Release New Single 'Take It Or Leave It'

Scottish indie breakaways - SHAMBOLICS - are back with one of their most immediate singles to date: "Take It Or Leave It".

Streaming on 3 March, the release comes ahead of a brand new EP 'U Serious Boi?!' this Spring, plus an extensive UK tour in April and May 2023 which kicks off in Glasgow. All dates are listed below, with tickets on sale now here.

Striking a neat balance between jangling Britpop sensibilities and sticky late-night '80s-inspired grooves, "Take It Or Leave It" steps into a relationship that's heading down a one-way street with no easy way back.

As vocalist Darren Forbes explains:

"We wanted to write a tune with a bit more of a groove and a bit more space. I think this track has a summery feel to it too. When we wrote it we already had the chorus and bassline and just worked the chords around that. The lyrics are pretty much about someone who is making an effort with someone but getting none back, and they're pretty much just saying: 'take it or leave it'."

Following on from earlier singles "What's Going On In Your Head","Like A Breeze" and most recent release "Living In Shadows", their latest track is taken from Shambolics' new EP 'U Serious Boi?!', their debut release on tastemaker imprint Scruff of the Neck Records.

Produced by Chris Marshall at 7 West Studios in Glasgow, the 'U Serious Boi?!' EP traverses through gritty rock'n'roll, retro-tinted indie, and danceable pop. From the hands-in-the-air anthemia of opener "Like A Breeze", to the gentle guitar ballad "Living In Shadows" or the feedback-drenched Smiths-y waltzer "Never Gonna Change", it's a collection that finds the Shams diversifying their sound, growing in confidence and at the top of their game.

Complete with a searing version of fan favourite "Sharp As A Razor" (Live At SWG3 Glasgow), the EP testifies to the power of their unbeatable live gigs too. 'U Serious Boi?' is set for release on 14 April 2023 on the Scruff of the Neck imprint.

SHAMBOLICS UK LIVE DATES 2023

APRIL

15 GLASGOW The Garage

20 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

MAY

4 HULL Adelphi

5 YORK Fulford Arms

12 WREXHAM The Rocking Chair

13 STOCKTON ON TEES Ku Bar

14 LEEDS Oporto

18 SCUNTHORPE Cafe Indie

19 LIVERPOOL EBGBS

20 LONDON Sebright Arms

21 BIRMINGHAM Dead Wax