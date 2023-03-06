Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAMBOLICS Release New Single 'Take It Or Leave It'

‘U Serious Boi?’ is set for release on 14 April 2023 on the Scruff of the Neck imprint.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Scottish indie breakaways - SHAMBOLICS - are back with one of their most immediate singles to date: "Take It Or Leave It".

Streaming on 3 March, the release comes ahead of a brand new EP 'U Serious Boi?!' this Spring, plus an extensive UK tour in April and May 2023 which kicks off in Glasgow. All dates are listed below, with tickets on sale now here.

Striking a neat balance between jangling Britpop sensibilities and sticky late-night '80s-inspired grooves, "Take It Or Leave It" steps into a relationship that's heading down a one-way street with no easy way back.

As vocalist Darren Forbes explains:

"We wanted to write a tune with a bit more of a groove and a bit more space. I think this track has a summery feel to it too. When we wrote it we already had the chorus and bassline and just worked the chords around that. The lyrics are pretty much about someone who is making an effort with someone but getting none back, and they're pretty much just saying: 'take it or leave it'."

Following on from earlier singles "What's Going On In Your Head","Like A Breeze" and most recent release "Living In Shadows", their latest track is taken from Shambolics' new EP 'U Serious Boi?!', their debut release on tastemaker imprint Scruff of the Neck Records.

Produced by Chris Marshall at 7 West Studios in Glasgow, the 'U Serious Boi?!' EP traverses through gritty rock'n'roll, retro-tinted indie, and danceable pop. From the hands-in-the-air anthemia of opener "Like A Breeze", to the gentle guitar ballad "Living In Shadows" or the feedback-drenched Smiths-y waltzer "Never Gonna Change", it's a collection that finds the Shams diversifying their sound, growing in confidence and at the top of their game.

Complete with a searing version of fan favourite "Sharp As A Razor" (Live At SWG3 Glasgow), the EP testifies to the power of their unbeatable live gigs too. 'U Serious Boi?' is set for release on 14 April 2023 on the Scruff of the Neck imprint.

SHAMBOLICS UK LIVE DATES 2023

APRIL
15 GLASGOW The Garage
20 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

MAY
4 HULL Adelphi
5 YORK Fulford Arms
12 WREXHAM The Rocking Chair
13 STOCKTON ON TEES Ku Bar
14 LEEDS Oporto
18 SCUNTHORPE Cafe Indie
19 LIVERPOOL EBGBS
20 LONDON Sebright Arms
21 BIRMINGHAM Dead Wax



PILE Announce Fall US Tour Photo
PILE Announce Fall US Tour
Pile announce a fall US tour hot on the heels of the release of their acclaimed new album All Fiction, out now via Exploding in Sound. Pile’s EU tour kicks off next week. All dates below. Their ferocious live show is not to be missed!
Skating Polly Announce First New LP in 5 Yrs With Single & Tour Dates Photo
Skating Polly Announce First New LP in 5 Yrs With Single & Tour Dates
The LP will be released through the band’s longtime label El Camino Media and was produced by frequent collaborator Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Veruca Salt, Smashing Pumpkins). Along with the news, Skating Polly is releasing the LP’s frenetic lead single and music video for “Hickey King.” Check out a complete list of tour dates now!
Lojay Unleashes GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP Photo
Lojay Unleashes 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP
Lojay unveils his anxiously awaited new EP, Gangster Romantic. The seven-track collection boasts the fan favorites “MOTO,” “LEADER!,” and “CANADA” [feat. DJ Maphorisa, Herc Cut The Lights & Kabza De Small], which have tallied over 4 million cumulative streams in advance of the EP. 
Tom Waits Debut Album Closing Time Celebrates 50th Anniversary Photo
Tom Waits' Debut Album 'Closing Time' Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Called “a minor key masterpiece filled with songs of late-night loneliness” by All Music Guide, ‘Closing Time’ features the distinctly lyrical storytelling and blending of jazz, blues and folk styles that would come to be associated first with Waits. In honor of this occasion Anti will be collecting and sharing untold stories, rare photos and more.

