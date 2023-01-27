Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SG Lewis Releases Sophomore Album 'Audiolust & Higherlove'

Jan. 27, 2023  

SG Lewis has released his highly anticipated sophomore album AudioLust & HigherLove via Astralwerks today. The epic fifteen track studio full-length features a diverse collection of classic but deeply contemporary cuts from one of the richest production talents of the last decade.

Tracks such as "Oh Laura" as well as his latest single "Fever Dreamer" ft. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres, and "Lifetime," which made its US Television debut last week on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Other features include Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye, alongside SG's own vocals which are featured more prominently than ever before.

Speaking about the album's focus track, "Oh Laura," SG Lewis reveals, "Oh Laura is the song on the album that is most different to any of my previous work. I wrote it with TEED, who also co-produced it at Sleeper Sounds in London, and later rewrote the verses with Ed Drewett, and it has been stuck in my head since the day we made it. It's a fictitious tale of betrayal, and is heavily inspired by 80's pop music."

AudioLust & HigherLove sees the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer build on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves: on one end of the spectrum, he crafts the kind of nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on.

On the other end, he accesses a higher level of timeless pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence. He suits one mood to the adrenaline rush of your wildest night out, and he tailors another to the blissful ride home at sunrise.

"The album is clearly split into two worlds," SG Lewis explains. "AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record. I feel like I exist in the space between DJing and being an artist. The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before."

Working out of studios throughout the UK, SG Lewis collaborated with a strong cohort of friends who functioned similarly to a band, contributing live keys, bass, and guitar. Ed Drewett, TEED (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs), Reuben James, Jay Moon, Frances, and Julian Bunetta comprised this creative trust.

In April, SG Lewis and his band will be performing live at Coachella Festival on both Friday, April 14 and 21. More exciting news to come!

SG Lewis has cemented his status as one music's most sought-after producers and has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Dua Lipa, Clairo, Tove Lo, Khalid, Aluna, Victoria Monet, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta + many more across his illustrious career.

His debut album times, released last year, saw one of modern pop's secret weapons stepping out front and center with widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, NPR, Billboard, The FADER, NYLON, VULTURE, Earmilk + many more. LP highlight track 'Chemicals' amassed over 55 million Spotify streams and counting, catapulting SG Lewis' total stream count to over 1.4 billion and most recently, Louis Vuitton launched their pre-Fall campaign with Soulwax's remix of 'Impact' (featuring Robyn & Channel Tres).

Behind the scenes, SG Lewis produced Dave's seminal breakout track '100M's' and co-wrote 'Hallucinate' for Dua Lipa's record-smashing number one album, Future Nostalgia. Most recently, he produced two songs included on Tove Lo's critically acclaimed new album, Dirt Femme.

Listen to the new album here:



