SEAN NICHOLAS SAVAGE Releases New Single 'Nothing As It Seems'

Acclaimed Canadian auteur Sean Nicholas Savage gets his turn in the stage floodlights with the simple yet stunning video for his new single, "Nothing As it Seems."

Taken from his forthcoming LP Life is Crazy, which genuflects towards the storied history of the good old-fashioned Broadway musical - the video showcases Savage in stripped down yet powerful form, delivering a live performance of a ballad that, in any stage musical worth its salt, would serve as its tear jerking climactic moment. Accompanied by piano and lush strings, it truly is a showstopper of a track. In Savage's words:

"For me, when i'm singing, i feel my soul is soaring, and i'm in on the secret that's always missing in my life, the harmony."

Life Is Crazy, the accurately titled new record from Sean Nicholas Savage, is unlike anything we've heard from the cult balladeer. No drums or bass on the album, the accompaniment consists strictly of pure piano and lush strings, leaving Savage's songwriting bare to the listener like never before.

"For a fresh direction here, I've attempted to reduce the focus to just songwriting and singing. particularly contemplative ballads, which through the years remain closest to my heart. I've aimed for a vocal spirit and energy that closely resembles my live performance, which is an integral part of my identity as an artist not always represented in my recorded work."

Life Is Crazy is a bold and attuned record. Conceived in his transition to theatre, it marks the dawn of a new era for SNS, and a long-awaiting return to the full-length LP format. This will be Savage's first album release since completing a revered master-cassette trilogy - Magnificent Fist (2016), Yummycoma (2017), and Screamo (2018).

Photo Credit: Andie Riekstina

