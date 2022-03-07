SAVAK Share New Track 'Empathy'

Brooklyn post-punk mainstays SAVAK have shared new track "Empathy" from their upcoming fifth album, Human Error / Human Delight, which will be released on April 15, 2022 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. in conjunction with the band's own Peculiar Works. "Empathy" debuted via New Noise Magazine, who contemplated "SAVAK's fascination with the balanced, and sometimes polarizing, nature of being alive."

The band has also added to their upcoming run of U.S. tour dates, which will see them performing with Jawbox at NYC's (le) poisson rouge alongside stops at SXSW and dates in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and more. See below for the full list of currently-announced dates.

SAVAK is the two-headed beast of Sohrab Habibion and Michael Jaworski, with Matt Schulz on drums. Jaworski and Habibion have been sharing singing and songwriting duties since the band's inception in 2015, both taking turns singing their songs while playing guitar and other various instruments. Though SAVAK's members have done time in bands like Obits, Edsel, Holy f and more, their current outfit feels like the true culmination of their songwriting powers.

Listen to the new single here: