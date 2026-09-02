SALSA AT NIAGARA FALLS to Launch with Frankie Negrón, Nightly Fireworks

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The Canadian Salsa Festivals Project is expanding to one of Canada's biggest tourism destinations with the inaugural Salsa at Niagara Falls on September 12–13, presented in partnership with Niagara Falls Tourism, Niagara Parks Commission, Fallsview Casino Resort and TLN Media Group.

The free festival brings Latin music, dance, food and culture to the Falls, featuring a special appearance and free concert by salsa star Frankie Negrón on Sunday September 13th at 8P, along with 300+ performers showcased across two live entertainment stages including Juno-nominated Andy Rubal headlining the Saturday lineup, and award-winning Latin singer and entertainers Yani Borrell and Aiona Santana, to name but a few.

The festival will also include dedicated dance zones with non-stop lessons throughout the weekend, including at the Oakes Garden Theatre, as well as world-class dance performances and interactive lessons with schools across the GTHA including local Buffalo dance schools MOVIEmiento Latin Dance Studio and Fanny Olaya. A vibrant marketplace celebrating Latin culture will feature authentic Latin cuisine and specialty vendors, and a nightly 10PM fireworks show choreographed to salsa music will take place over the Falls.

Set against the backdrop of Niagara Falls, the festival will take over the Niagara River Parkway. The event marks the beginning of a new annual tradition that blends the energy and passion of Latin culture with one of Canada's most celebrated tourism destinations.

As the newest stop in the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project tour, Salsa at Niagara Falls builds on more than two decades of the CSFP bringing communities together from across Ontario, Canada, and around the world through music, dance, food, and cultural celebration.

More information is available at salsaatniagarafalls.com and on social media @salsaintoronto.

About Canadian Salsa Festivals Project

The mandate of the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project ('CSFP') is to develop, produce, support, promote and present ethno-culturally relevant heritage-based works and experiences which elevate public appreciation, understanding and participation in Canada's rich multicultural traditions. This is a federally incorporated not-for-profit entity and the main organizer of the annual TD Salsa in Toronto Festival, Canada's largest celebration of Latin arts, music, and culture. More information is available at www.canadiansalsafestivalsproject.org.

About TLN Media Group

Celebrating over 40 years of service to Canadians, TLN Media Group brands continue to inform and entertain millions through diverse language programming. As Canada's most influential multicultural media company, TLN Media Group is dedicated to connecting communities through storytelling and shared experiences. The company's portfolio of channels includes TLN TV, Univision Canada, Mediaset Italia Canada and more. TLN Media Group also produces and promotes cultural events and festivals, including the widely recognized Salsa in Toronto/Salsa on St. Clair summer festival and street party.

About Niagara Falls Canada

Overlooking the legendary Canadian Horseshoe, American and Bridal Veil waterfalls, Niagara Falls is a four-season internationally famous bucket-list destination renowned for its awe-inspiring natural wonders combined with world-class accommodation, thrilling entertainment and a burgeoning culinary scene. Visitors from around the world come to experience history, nature and adventure, discover family fun and live music in Canada's premier entertainment destination. Located within a 1-day drive of half the population of North America, more than 152 M people, Niagara Falls is the perfect getaway.

About Niagara Parks

Since its establishment in 1885, Niagara Parks has remained a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, entrusted to preserve and protect the land surrounding Niagara Falls and the Niagara River. Today, Niagara Parks boasts gardens, a horticulture school, recreation, golf courses, restaurants, heritage and historic sites, gift shops and, of course, Niagara Falls. More information is available at niagaraparks.com.

About Fallsview Casino Resort

Overlooking the world-famous Horseshoe Falls, Fallsview Casino Resort is an award-winning resort that has been offering premier entertainment and superior guest service since 2004. Featuring a hotel with 372 luxury rooms and suites, Fallsview Casino Resort houses a large and impressive gaming floor with more than 3,200 slot machines and 100 gaming tables. Fallsview Privé, a new high-end VIP experience, features 27 table games, 95 slot machines and a premium centralized Vista Bar and Lounge, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of Niagara Falls. Winner of the Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence for its two signature restaurants, Ponte Vecchio and 21 Club Steak & Seafood, the resort also houses the state-of-the-art 1,500-seat Avalon Theatre, and the award-winning, 5,000 seat OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ranked #1 venue in Canada based on size, along with dozens of dining and shopping options, including OVERTIME Sports Lounge, and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. More information is available at fallsviewcasinoresort.com.

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