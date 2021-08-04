S. Raekwon Announces Debut LP 'Where I'm At Now'

Coming to you from the state of New York is S. Raekwon (Steven Raekwon Reynolds), who proudly announces his debut album Where I'm at Now out October 8th on Father/Daughter. To herald the announcement, he shares its lead single and video "Darling," which premieres today via The FADER.

On "Darling," Reynolds pledges himself so devotedly to his partner he never needs to utter the title. "I'll still be held in your shape" he promises, no matter the outcome of their relationship. What begins with his voice and guitar slowly swells into a swirling atmosphere of vocals, reverb, and synthesizers, a firsthand look into the vibrant, genre-fluid world of Where I'm at Now.

The video follows the artist in his day-to-day life - recording, boxing, and exploring his home of NYC. The camera mirrors Reynolds' own wide-eyed wonder at his life, a creative odyssey at its very beginning set in the heart of an iconic metropolis.

Recorded between New York City and a six-month stint at his girlfriend's parents' home in Edwardsville, IL during the pandemic, Where I'm at Now is the album S. Raekwon made for himself with a clarity that arrived as he located his missing pieces in the world. His time in the Midwest proved influential on Reynolds; it is where he reconnected with the Black side of his family, his father's, and took part in the worldwide protests against police brutality.

Mastered by Heba Kadry (Björk, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alex G), the self-produced album encapsulates the life and influences of a 21st century 20-something, at the start of not only a new path but a new decade as well. It embodies the relentlessness of the East Village and the quiet serenity of Edwardsville. Reynolds handles the compositions and all of the instrumentation himself (save for drums on two songs), uniting guitar, piano, percussion, and synths beneath his tender tenor.

Photo Credit: Daniel Dorsa