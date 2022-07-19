S. RAEKWON Announces New EP 'I Like It When You Smile'

S. Raekwon (aka Steven Raekwon Reynolds) announces plans to release a new 4-song EP, I Like It When You Smile , due out September 2nd, 2022 on Father/Daughter Records . The EP release will be followed by The Dessert First Tour , a run of U.S. dates that kick-off in late September with Alex Dupree and Annie Blackman . SEE THE FULL LIST OF DATES BELOW.

I Like It When You Smile comes off the heels of S. Raekwon's gorgeous debut album, Where I'm at Now, a steady tour run with labelmate Tasha, and an exciting pair of performances at SXSW. The New York City-based producer/vocalist/multi-instrumentalist springs forward with this new EP of loose and joyous indie-pop gems.

On Where I'm at Now , S. Raekwon touched on everything from youthful romance, estranged familial relationships, past friendships, and the complexities of biracial identity in America. With I Like It When You Smile , he continues to lean into some of the more gauzy and cerebral elements of his debut record while also balancing the somberness with a fresh sense of spirited optimism.

The EP's announcement comes with the release of affectionate new single " Talk " about which S. Raekwon shares: " Talk is the last song I wrote for the EP, but it sums up the tonal and emotional direction that I had set out for the project from the very start: to make something that was fun to create and listen to. Musically, I was interested in seeing how I could combine the drums and low end of hip hop records with softer and more intimate instruments like the acoustic guitar and piano. I wanted to see how far I could push the idea of drums carrying a song, rather than the 'music' or melody."

He goes on to say: "Lyrically, Talk takes place at the inflection point of a relationship. I'm still uncovering exactly what it means, but I think it boils down to this: talk is important, but love is a verb."

The "Talk" single release is accompanied by a charming, vibrant video premiered via FLOOD , shot in Coney Island which was directed and produced by Rachel Cabbitt and Natalie Leonard of POND Creative who share the following about its creation: "After chatting with Steven, we knew we wanted to signal a visual change in line with the tonal change of the EP.

His album, Where I'm at Now, lives in a beautifully quiet, black and white world, so why not create an alter ego that is both bold and colorful. The textured EP cover designed by Bráulio Amado only furthered our playful analog technique of printing, scanning, and drawing over hundreds of individual frames to create the music video for 'Talk.'"

Watch the new music video here:

S. Raekwon Tour Dates

Sep 24 - Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House Tavern

Sep 25 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sep 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

Sep 28 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Sep 29 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Sep 30 - Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar

Oct 1 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

Oct 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

Oct 4 - Buffalo, NY @ Duende at Silo City

Oct 5 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

Oct 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Oct 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Loft at City Winery