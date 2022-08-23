Ryan Cabrera Announces First Single in Six Years

Platinum-selling artist Ryan Cabrera has announced his newest single "Worth It", out September 9.

Inspired by his now-wife, "Worth It" is Ryan's love letter to the journey that led him to his soulmate and aims to be the soundtrack to your summer romance and beyond. The single is paired with a music video that features real, raw footage from Ryan's wedding in Palm Desert, CA.

Pre-save "Worth It" now here.

"Worth It' is a heartfelt song about the journey to find love," shares Ryan on the track. "Through ups and downs, everyone has a story!! and this one has a happy ending. its a song about reflection, a song that says, even if I had to search a lifetime to find your soulmate, it'll be worth it!"

You might think that you know Ryan Cabrera.

Sure, the platinum-selling singer and songwriter is the architect behind ubiquitous smashes such as "On the Way Down," "True" and "Shine On" as well as albums including 2004's Take It All Away, which hit #8 on the Billboard Top 200, You Stand Watching (2005), and The Moon Underwater (2008). Stardom aside, it's never ever been about image, media, or pomp and circumstance for Cabrera. It's always come down to one thing: the music. It's where everything starts...

"I want the music to speak for itself," he leaves off. "My career has been about a lot of things from the outside. The focus unfortunately shifted to what my hair was like or who I was dating. That's not why I started playing music. It's always been about the music. That's it. It's not about being a pop singer. It's about being an artist. I want people to think of the songs before they think of me. It starts now. This is going to be a fun ride."

Cabrera has written for and with numerous other artists and has been amassing a catalogue of new songs which feature collaborations with Nash Overstreet, TyDi and more. Cabrera has written songs for Caroline Kraddick, Olivia Holt and more, as well as "Tell Me It's Over" from Avril Lavigne's debut album, Head Above Water.

Since the pandemic, Ryan has been keeping very busy. While we all were stuck at home Ryan was able to utilize live streaming to help raise money for various charities by bringing back Live From Ryan's Living Room.

On top of that Ryan went back to the studio and began work on a new body of music which is set to being rolling out September 9 2022 and then into 2023! The first of the new songs coming out is "Worth It", A song he wrote to and for his now wife, as was the song she walked down the isle to. This is going to be the new go to wedding song for years and years to come.

Ryan is currently on tour with POP2K as well as being a part of the Mimosa / Taco Festival and this winter he will be joining the "Boy Band Xmas" tour! Check Ryan's website for all dates and info.

Upcoming Shows

Sept 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rivers Casino Event Center

Sept 16 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre

Sept 17 - Baltimore, MD - Power Plant Live

Sept 24 - Lobelville, TN - Buffalo River Resort

Sept 26 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E

Sept 27 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E

Oct 1 - Ohnert Park, CA - The Event At Graton Resort and Casino

Oct 2 - Austin, TX - Wild Gregs Saloon

Oct 8 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Oct 9 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater

Oct 22 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Oct 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin Wolf