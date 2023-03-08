Ryan Adams And The Cardinals Announced At Brooklyn's Kings Theatre On Friday, August 11

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, widely regarded as one of the most influential and beloved Americana artists of the 21st century, today announced they'll be performing at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Friday, August 11 at 8:00PM. Adams will be taking the stage with an all-star line-up that includes Brad Pemberton, Chris Stills, Daniel Clarke and Don Was. Tickets are $59.00, $79.00, $99.00 and $149.00 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10:00AM at ticketmaster.com.

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals have captivated audiences since their formation in 2004. The band's influence can be heard in the music of countless artists, from Wilco to The Avett Brothers.

The group earned the admiration of critics and fans alike. Born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, leader Ryan Adams was drawn to music, picking up the guitar at age 12 and teaching himself to play by listening to classic rock and blues albums. His early influences included Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, and Neil Young.

At age 16, Adams formed his first band, The Patty Duke Syndrome, which played small clubs and bars in the Jacksonville area. After graduating from high school, Adams moved to Nashville and began to pursue a career in music. He quickly gained a reputation as a talented songwriter, and soon signed a recording contract with Lost Highway Records.

In 2004, Adams formed the Ryan Adams & The Cardinals with lead guitarist Neal Casal, bassist Chris Feinstein, and drummer Brad Pemberton. The band quickly made a name for themselves, releasing their critically acclaimed debut album, Cold Roses, in 2005. The album featured a mix of folk, country, and rock, and was praised for its raw, stripped-down sound. The collective released a steady stream of albums, including Jacksonville City Nights (2005), Easy Tiger (2007), and Cardinology (2008). Each album showcased the band's unique blend of folk and rock, while Adams' songwriting continued to evolve and mature.

In 2010, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals disbanded, and Adams returned to his solo career. Since then, he has released a steady stream of solo albums, including no less than 5 studio albums in 2022 alone.

But the love of The Cardinals has remained and the band's live performances have been remembered by fans for their energy and intensity.