Running Touch Releases New Single 'Why Do I'

Today, Running Touch shares a brand new single ahead of the release of his long-awaited debut album Carmine - set to release Friday, May 6th. The penultimate single 'Why Do I' premiered last night on triple j's Good Nights with Bridget Hustwaite as the Melbourne artist prepares for his first of two special appearances at Coachella Festival, beginning this weekend.

As one of the highlights on the Carmine album, Running Touch shares, "Why Do I is a reflection upon myself ten years ago. It's centered around the house where I came into being who I am today and my partner who made me much of who I am. The two biggest pillars of my life started at the place where this song is set. My partner and a project that would eventually lead to this."

References for 'Why Do I', stem back to this exact time. Above and Beyond, Adam K and Soha's remix of 'Need To Feel Loved' and Porter Robinson's 'Language', all played a part in influencing the soundscape of the new single. Accompanying the single is a crimson-toned lyric video directed by CIAN Marangos.

Like all the tracks on Carmine, Running Touch is the mastermind behind the production. For Why Do I, he explains, "Production-wise I wanted to build on an anthemic nostalgia style I've been working into a lot of the album tracks that originated from When I'm Around You. Heavy reverb, reflective verses, real drums, and soaring choruses."

Brimming with grit and glamour, Carmine is a record about violence and love establishing the much-adored Running Touch as a world-class storyteller, a fearless innovator, and a master of atmosphere second to none in Australian electronic music. The album is a culmination of a life spent absorbing the textures of indie rock, hardcore, tech-house, pop, and electronic music, while working out, slowly, how to make them coalesce into something dazzling and totally unique.

Available to pre-order now, Carmine is also available on limited-edition 180-gram clear coloured vinyl along with exclusive merch from his official store here.

Listen to the new single here: