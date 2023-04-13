Runaway June Wraps Whirlwind Armed Forces Entertainment Tour

Runaway June wraps a whirlwind tour entertaining troops around the world. Sponsored by Armed Forces Entertainment in partnership with Judy Seale's non-profit organization Stars for Stripes, the tour originally kicked off in 2021. However, the trio just finished the Europe and Asia Pacific leg this past month due to lifted Covid protocols in Japan and South Korea.

Bringing their fiery, western-rooted bluegrass sound to bases in the United States, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Okinawa, Runaway June entertained every branch of the military. "What an honor it was to get to tour the world and play for our incredible Military. We are about to embark on a new journey, signing a new record deal and releasing new music and this tour was the very first time we played our new music!

We would absolutely love to perform for AFE again, especially in Hawaii and Southwest Asia to complete the "around the world" tour. There's no better joy than bringing a little bit of home to our troops overseas!" shared Runaway June founding member Jennifer Wayne.

The Runaway June tour marked Armed Forces Entertainment's fourth world tour. All have been produced by Frank Tagatac, Regional/Circuit Manager for AFE Pacific Region, who stated, "When Judy and I produced their holiday virtual show during covid, I knew they would be perfect to tour with Armed Forces Entertainment. I also had the opportunity to see them live in Nashville, TN and immediately knew the service members and their families would love them."

Tony Frazier, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr described the tour as "a taste of country and a little bit of home prompted by patriotism" noting, "not only did they keep the crowd involved and excited all night long, every fan received an autograph and personal photo with the group."

"Runaway June's performance at Kunsan AB was outstanding! We are thankful for being included as part of their worldwide tour and the whole team successfully raised the spirits and morale of the Wolf Pack!" exclaimed Colonel John (Wolf II) Caldwell, Vice Wing Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Colonel Henry (Wolf) Jeffress, 8th Fighter Wing Commander added, "Runaway June's visit to Kunsan Air Base reminded every airmen that America appreciates their service and sacrifice!"

Because of the imaginative thinking of Frank Tagatac in trying to deliver entertainment to the military overseas during the Covid restrictions, Runaway June also teamed up with Armed Forces Entertainment and Stars for Stripes in 2020 for the virtual "When I Think About Christmas" concert.

Filmed before a live audience for families of the Tennessee National Guard and 5th Special Forces Group at the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom, the concert spread Christmas cheer to the deployed service men and women, who for the first year in decades, did not receive in person entertainment during the holidays.

RUNAWAY JUNE 2021 AFE TOUR DATES

September 18: Ft. Wainwright Army Base, Alaska

September 19: Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska

September 21: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

RUNAWAY JUNE 2023 AFE TOUR DATES

March 7: Ramstein Air Base, Germany

March 8: United States Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany

March 9: Edelweiss Lodge, Garmisch, Germany

March 11: United States Army Garrison Italy, Caserma Ederle Italy

March 16: Kunsan Air Base (The Wolf Pack), South Korea

March 17; Osan Air Base, South Korea

March 18: United States Army Garrison Humpreys, South Korea

March 21: Yokota Air Base, Japan

March 22: Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan

March 23: Camp Zama Army Base, Japan

March 25: Camp Schwab Marine Base Festival, Okinawa

March 26 Camp Schwab Marine Base Festival Okinawa