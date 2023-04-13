Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Runaway June Wraps Whirlwind Armed Forces Entertainment Tour

Runaway June Wraps Whirlwind Armed Forces Entertainment Tour

The Runaway June tour marked Armed Forces Entertainment's fourth world tour.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Runaway June wraps a whirlwind tour entertaining troops around the world. Sponsored by Armed Forces Entertainment in partnership with Judy Seale's non-profit organization Stars for Stripes, the tour originally kicked off in 2021. However, the trio just finished the Europe and Asia Pacific leg this past month due to lifted Covid protocols in Japan and South Korea.

Bringing their fiery, western-rooted bluegrass sound to bases in the United States, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Okinawa, Runaway June entertained every branch of the military. "What an honor it was to get to tour the world and play for our incredible Military. We are about to embark on a new journey, signing a new record deal and releasing new music and this tour was the very first time we played our new music!

We would absolutely love to perform for AFE again, especially in Hawaii and Southwest Asia to complete the "around the world" tour. There's no better joy than bringing a little bit of home to our troops overseas!" shared Runaway June founding member Jennifer Wayne.

The Runaway June tour marked Armed Forces Entertainment's fourth world tour. All have been produced by Frank Tagatac, Regional/Circuit Manager for AFE Pacific Region, who stated, "When Judy and I produced their holiday virtual show during covid, I knew they would be perfect to tour with Armed Forces Entertainment. I also had the opportunity to see them live in Nashville, TN and immediately knew the service members and their families would love them."

Tony Frazier, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr described the tour as "a taste of country and a little bit of home prompted by patriotism" noting, "not only did they keep the crowd involved and excited all night long, every fan received an autograph and personal photo with the group."

"Runaway June's performance at Kunsan AB was outstanding! We are thankful for being included as part of their worldwide tour and the whole team successfully raised the spirits and morale of the Wolf Pack!" exclaimed Colonel John (Wolf II) Caldwell, Vice Wing Commander, 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Colonel Henry (Wolf) Jeffress, 8th Fighter Wing Commander added, "Runaway June's visit to Kunsan Air Base reminded every airmen that America appreciates their service and sacrifice!"

Because of the imaginative thinking of Frank Tagatac in trying to deliver entertainment to the military overseas during the Covid restrictions, Runaway June also teamed up with Armed Forces Entertainment and Stars for Stripes in 2020 for the virtual "When I Think About Christmas" concert.

Filmed before a live audience for families of the Tennessee National Guard and 5th Special Forces Group at the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom, the concert spread Christmas cheer to the deployed service men and women, who for the first year in decades, did not receive in person entertainment during the holidays.

RUNAWAY JUNE 2021 AFE TOUR DATES

September 18: Ft. Wainwright Army Base, Alaska
September 19: Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska
September 21: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

RUNAWAY JUNE 2023 AFE TOUR DATES

March 7: Ramstein Air Base, Germany
March 8: United States Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany
March 9: Edelweiss Lodge, Garmisch, Germany
March 11: United States Army Garrison Italy, Caserma Ederle Italy
March 16: Kunsan Air Base (The Wolf Pack), South Korea
March 17; Osan Air Base, South Korea
March 18: United States Army Garrison Humpreys, South Korea
March 21: Yokota Air Base, Japan
March 22: Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan
March 23: Camp Zama Army Base, Japan
March 25: Camp Schwab Marine Base Festival, Okinawa
March 26 Camp Schwab Marine Base Festival Okinawa



MAGDALENA BAY Release New Songs via mini mix vol. 3 Photo
MAGDALENA BAY Release New Songs via 'mini mix vol. 3'
Los Angeles indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their self-produced debut album Mercurial World to mass critical acclaim, sold-out headline tours, #1 Billboard chart positions, and tours supporting the likes of Charli XCX and Flume. But before all of that, Mica Tenenbaum and Matt Lewin perfected the art of DIY with the mini mix.
Jill Andrews Shares New Single High Fives Photo
Jill Andrews Shares New Single 'High Fives'
Recorded at 4115 Studios in Nashville, it features an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Anthony Da Costa (Sunny War, Molly Tuttle, Yola), and more.
Heart Attack Man Unleashes Stick Up Photo
Heart Attack Man Unleashes 'Stick Up'
Starting on May 25th, Heart Attack Man will be bringing their new music on the road for the Freak Of Na-Tour. The six week run features Arm’s Length, Super American, and Photocopy. It includes stops in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, LA, and more, before wrapping up with two sold out hometown shows in Cleveland.
Doug Levitt Shares New Single 40 West Photo
Doug Levitt Shares New Single '40 West'
Produced by multiple GRAMMY Award-winner Trina Shoemaker (Brandi Carlile, Josh Ritter, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris), this album powerfully chronicles his ongoing Greyhound bus journey over the last decade, traveling over 120,000 miles to date and sharing the inspiring stories of folks he’s met through song.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery Channel Greenlights SURVIVE THE RAFT Series on MaxDiscovery Channel Greenlights SURVIVE THE RAFT Series on Max
April 12, 2023

The nine-episode social experiment was inspired by Mexican anthropologist Santiago Genovés’ 1973 behavioral study that observed whether humans from diverse cultures and backgrounds could set aside their differences and work together during a 101-day voyage on the Acali. Now, fifty years later, Discovery Channel revisits his groundbreaking work.
Video: Max Debuts SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD Trailer With Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will ArnettVideo: Max Debuts SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD Trailer With Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will Arnett
April 12, 2023

Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an behind-the-scenes look at the live tour of their podcast “SmartLess.” Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O'Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. Watcht he video trailer now!
Video: HBO Releases THE SYMPATHIZER First LookVideo: HBO Releases THE SYMPATHIZER First Look
April 12, 2023

HBO has released the video teaser for the original limited series THE SYMPATHIZER. Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar co-showrun and executive produce. The new video footage introduces the cast led by Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh and reveals star and executive producer Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles.
Sparta Extends 'Wiretap Scars' 20th Anniversary Tour With Dates in NYC, Boston, Nashville, Chicago & MoreSparta Extends 'Wiretap Scars' 20th Anniversary Tour With Dates in NYC, Boston, Nashville, Chicago & More
April 12, 2023

This marks Sparta’s first tour of 2023 and a follow up to their fall 2022 tour supporting The Get Up Kids. Featuring fan-favorites “Air,” and “Cut Your Ribbon,” Wiretap Scars was released in August 2002. At the time Sparta was Ward, Matt Miller, Paul Hinojos, and Tony Hajjar. The 4 formed Sparta following the break of their former band.
Chip & Joanna Gaines Take On Most Ambitious Project To Date With FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL Series on MaxChip & Joanna Gaines Take On Most Ambitious Project To Date With FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL Series on Max
April 12, 2023

Magnolia Network announced an all-new installment in the beloved “Fixer Upper” franchise, FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL. The forthcoming series documents Chip and Joanna Gaines’s most ambitious project to date – renovating a historic building in downtown Waco to open Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
share