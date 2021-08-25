Rudie Edwards Releases 'Worse Ways'

Rising UK talent Rudie Edwards follows on from her recent single 'Forgetting' with another hugely potent offering 'Worst Ways'. Co-writing and co-producing everything she creates, 'Worst Ways' looks set to continue the attention forming around Rudie right now as a significant new name as she again showcases a rare ability to blend pop hooks and emotion with a commanding vocal talent.

The third single taken from her forthcoming EP (also titled Worst Ways) tells the story of trying to move on from a broken relationship. Rudie's blunt lyricism bubbles over electric guitar chords and punchy drumming, and as the track builds, Rudie displays her vast range and an effortless vocal talent, gliding through deep tones, falsetto and powerful riffs.

With the soft-focus visuals portraying the emotions of a relationship beyond repair, this is another beautiful, powerful and compelling statement of intent from an artist already featured by CLASH, WORDPLAY and Spotify's New Music Friday.

Originally from Dover on the south coast of England, Edwards grew up feeling detached from any real multiculturalism, and it was her own musical ambition which eventually drove her out into the wider world, to arts school in London and eventually across the Atlantic to the US writing for the likes of CeeLo Green - before coming home and finding her own sound. Edwards' rare emotional power and technical talent mark her out as an exciting, authentic new voice in the landscape. With her EP on the near horizon, she's a significant one to watch for 2021.

