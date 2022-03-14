Royel Otis Share New Single 'Oysters in My Pocket'

Sydney-based duo Royel Otis today return with brand new track, "Oysters In My Pocket", released on House Anxiety / Ourness. Closely following their greatly-received debut EP Campus in winter 2021, Royel Otis' new single is released alongside a brilliant video directed by Tim Nathan.

'Oysters In My Pocket' is a youthful tune packed full of wit and driven by urgent, bright and magnetic hooks. The accompanying clip follows the enigmatic duo as they perform a heist and gather precious oyster pearls, themselves adorned with pearl necklaces, with a fun, light-spirited energy running through both the track and video.

In their own words, "Oysters in my pocket is our way of showing appreciation to the bivalve molluscs that put some boost in our juice and some fire in the libido. Each one as unique as our very own fingertips. Heck don't pass up an opportunity when you come across these suckers. Stuff them in your pockets and be the life of any party. Influenced by the yearning for a more lavish life than we can afford and maybe The Jam. Live any life you like just don't spell Royel Otis without Oysters. You just can't. Give it a shot."

Friends and kindred spirits born on the sun-drenched coastline of Australia's iconic Bondi Beach, Royel Otis is the brainchild of self-confessed "young scoundrels" Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. This aesthetically idyllic way of life naturally influences their sound and found them launching in July 2021 with their greatly-received debut single 'Only One'.

From Royel's time spent in New York, to the old Japanese 'city-pop' like Hiroshi Sato and the legends Jonathan Richmond, The Strokes and Daft Punk, Royel Otis find their inspiration in the most intriguing of places. This melting pot of sonics form who the band are at their essence, Royel explains, "We want to create a sound that holds the same raw, honest, evocative feeling that inspired us to pick up our instruments in the first place." The magnetic pair recently signed to notorious imprints House Anxiety / Ourness, who between them introduced the world to King Krule, Genesis Owusu and Courtney Barnett. With Royel Otis' first project unleashed into the world, the world is their oyster.

Watch the music video for the new track here: