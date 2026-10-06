Rowena Wise to Launch 2027 U.S. Tour Starting March 17

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Australian artist Rowena Wise has announced her return to North America in 2027, following a run of U.S. dates last year. The tour kicks off March 17 with a show in New York City at Public Records and stops at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles on March 24 before concluding in Seattle on March 28. Tickets are on-sale now.

Alongside the tour announcement, Wise has shared 'Rowena Wise Live At The Gem' - a session filmed at The Gem in Melbourne, downstairs from the studio where she recorded her latest album, the critically acclaimed Bad Things Feel Good (22TWENTY and Beloved Records). Like the LP, the session was produced by Rob Muinos (Julia Jacklin, Didirri) and it features performances of three songs off the album: 'Blood Ties,' 'Diamond In The Rough,' and 'Unlearning Of Love.' She closes the set with 'Indifferent,' a track off 2024's Senseless Act of Beauty. Backed by her band, the session offers a taste of Wise's live show, capturing the immediacy and emotional intensity she brings to the songs on stage.

Hailed as a 'lyrical assassin' by the Australian triple j community, Wise writes songs that feel like intimate conversations - ruminations on love, alienation, longing and selfhood delivered with quiet courage and disarming honesty. Drawing from the storytelling lineage of 60s folk while grounded in indie rock, garage pop and alt-folk, she finds truth in fiction and humanity in contradiction.

Bad Things Feel Good is a bold and deeply intimate record that further establishes the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter as one of Australia's most exciting voices in indie folk. The album examines identity, relationships and self-discovery with remarkable emotional clarity. Rich in nuance and lyrical depth, it marked a significant artistic leap for Wise, whose audience continues to grow both at home and internationally.

Written through years marked by mental health struggles, heartbreak and shifts in core identity, Bad Things Feel Good* is not a confession but an honest reckoning with growth's uneasy terrain. Exploring romantic, familial and communal intimacy, inherited patterns, moral vertigo and the seduction of self-betrayal, the album resists neat redemption arcs in favour of embracing contradiction. It acknowledges imperfect parents, fraught lovers and shedding selves, questioning whether growth must always arrive through suffering and whether love can exist without possession or sacrifice. Here, unlearning is as powerful as knowing, vulnerability becomes strength, and pain finds its place within a larger picture. Wise stands at the threshold between who she was and who she might become, inviting listeners to sit in that uneasy space where desire, love and truth collide - and to make peace with the mess rather than smoothing it into something tidy.

Raised in Margaret River, Western Australia, Wise grew up immersed in music - her father, a luthier, built her guitars by hand, while her Chicago-born folk musician mother instilled an early love of songcraft and storytelling. After touring in a family band, she moved to Melbourne at 18 and began forging her own path as a songwriter. Her 2024 debut album, Senseless Acts of Beauty, was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, with producer Rob Muinos later nominated for AIR Independent Producer of the Year for his work on the record. Since then, Wise has toured extensively across Australia, the UK, Europe, the U.S. and Canada, steadily building an international audience.

As a live performer, Wise commands the stage with understated intensity. Soaring melodies intertwine with purposeful guitar work, her poetic lyricism anchoring each performance. She has supported artists including The Paper Kites, Medium Build, and Didirri, and has appeared at festivals such as The Great Escape and SXSW.

Later this month Wise will embark on a tour of Australia and will head to the UK in March of 2027.

Rowena Wise Tour Dates 2026

10/15 - Melbourne (VIC) — Howler

10/16 - Castlemaine (VIC) — The Bridge Hotel

10/21 - Sydney (NWS) - Phoenix Central Park

10/23 - Sydney (NSW) — The Vanguard

10/24 - Thirroul (NSW) — Thirroul Railway Hotel

10/29 - Brisbane (QLD) — Black Bear Lodge

10/30 - Mapleton (QLD) — Mapleton Pub

11/7 - Adelaide (SA) — Grace Emily Hotel

11/13 - Hobart (TAS) — Altar Bar

11/20 - Fremantle (WA) — Mojo's (solo)

11/21 - Perth - Sidefest (WA)

11/22 - Margaret River (WA) — The River

2027

3/4 — London (UK) — Moth Club

3/5 — Bristol (UK) — The Louisiana

3/6 — Birmingham (UK) — The Sunflower

3/7 — TBA (UK) — Venue TBA

3/9 — Newcastle (UK) — Cluny2

3/10 — Glasgow (UK) — The Glad Cafe

3/11 — Leeds (UK) — Headrow House

3/12 — Norwich (UK) — Voodoo Daddy's

3/13 — Brighton (UK) — Green Door Store

3/14 — Manchester (UK) — The Abbey

3/17 — New York, NY — Public Records

3/20 — Chicago, IL — Judson & Moore

3/24 — Los Angeles, CA — Gold Diggers

3/25 — San Francisco, CA — Cafe Du Nord

3/27 — Portland, OR — Show Bar

3/28 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 16 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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