Rosie Lowe Unveils New Track MANGO, Acclaimed LP Out Friday

Rosie Lowe has unveiled the beautiful new song "Mango" today - the next taste of her acclaimed second album YU, released this Friday (May 10) onWolf Tone. Cosmic, dreamy and sensual, "Mango" turns the Adam & Eve story on its head: rather than depicting a tale of temptation and sin, here is Eve - in charge, and in control - attempting to persuade Adam to give into her needs instead. Revealed with a live visual, "Mango" is another fascinating glimpse of Rosie Lowe's second album, YU: a record that - amongst other things - asks questions about love, faith, and the compatibility between the two.



Listen to "Mango" stream HERE, and check out the live video below:



YU already has the feel of a defining moment for Rosie Lowe: musically, but emotionally too. Produced alongside Dave Okumu (The Invisible, Grace Jones, Jessie Ware), it's a work that casts Lowe - a songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, radio DJ and trainee psychotherapist - as a true polymath, who has gathered an extraordinary cast around her. With guests ranging fromJay Electronica, Jamie Woon, Jamie Lidell, Kwabs and Jordan Rakei to the leading lights across the contemporary jazz and dance scenes (Sam Shephard, Gwilym Gold), at the centre of it all is a woman placing herself under extraordinarily intimate analysis.



As much as it explores new sounds and stories, the new album sees Rosie Lowe looking back on her life, and all those things that make 'YU'. She grew up as one of six kids in rural Devon, having learnt the saxophone young (which she still plays and adores) and been exposed to a broad mix of soul, jazz, funk and R&B; influences which come to glorious fruition on her second album, where inspiration ranges from Childish Gambino, Gabrielle Garzon Montano and Erykah Badu to childhood heroes like Ella Fitzgerald or Charlie Parker. Lowe realized early on, that love was a fragile, difficult thing. Her parents splitting up when she was young resulted in living between homes. Time spent at Goldsmiths and later working behind the scenes at big labels reinforced Rosie's need to operate outside of the regular rules (whether in relationships, or making music). Her debut record, the acclaimed Control, saw Lowe stride out alone, tackling politics, feminism and the self. YU, in contrast, "is about other. I wanted to write about my experience of sharing my life with another as a lover, friend and partner."



Despite its richly classic feel, what's emerged on YU is an album on thoroughly modern, twenty-first-century love: its childhood myths and more pragmatic realities, its utopias and difficult weathers. Those moments when you find out how you are, who you are, and if you're brave enough, you let it all bleed through. On her stunning second album, YU, Rosie Lowe has just done that.



With empowering single "Pharoah" currently playlisted on 6Music, Lowe has announced additional UK live shows. Stay tuned for U.S. date coming soon!



May 10th || The Great Escape / Rough Trade East

June 1st || All Points East, London

June 15th || Bushstock, London

August 15th || We Out Here Festival, Cambridge

October 23rd || Village Underground





